Warzone 2 ”Bonus challenge not working” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

While Warzone 2 has been a very enjoyable experience for most, there are many in the community who aren’t particularly having a great time with it.

One of the biggest issues that the shooter is facing even today are bugs, errors, and game performance. While the developers have dealt with a great number of issues with the shooter thus far, there are many bugs that are still affecting players.

One of the most annoying issues that players are still facing in the shooter is the “Bonus challenge not working” error. It’s one of the more difficult issues for players to deal with as there is no permanent solution to the problem.

However, the community has come up with a few temporary fixes to it and today’s guide, in particular, will go over some of the ways that you will be able to deal with the “Bonus challenge not working” error in Warzone 2.

Fixing the “Bonus challenge not working” error in Warzone 2

As mentioned, the “Bonus challenge not working” error is one of the hardest bugs to fix in Warzone 2. This primarily occurs when you try to complete the challenge where you need to kill 5x Operators with a Battle Rifle.

When this bug occurs, an enemy kill with a Battle Rifle will not count, and you will not be able to complete the challenge no matter how many Operators you kill with the weapon.

Hence, to be able to deal with the “Bonus challenge not working” error in Warzone 2, you can look to following:

1) Killing with Lachmann 762

Many in the community have discovered that trying to complete the challenge with the Lachmann 762 rifle seems to have successfully allowed them to make the kills count.

While the challenge does specify which Battle Rifle can be used to complete the challenge, it would seem that you will require the Lachmann 762 in particular to complete it.

Many in the community have been able to use this trick to successfully complete the challenge and it might be worth a try.

2) Restarting the game

Another step that you can take to be able to deal with the “Bonus challenge not working” error in Warzone 2, will be to restart the game itself. Many gamers have tried it out, and it seems that just quitting and starting the battle royale from its respective launcher has resolved the issue.

Additionally, you can even look to launch the game as an administrator, as it too seems to work well when it comes to dealing with some of the major issues that the battle royale is facing.

3) Waiting for hotfix

If none of the fixes work, then you will just have to wait for the developers to come up with a patch to fix it. As bonus challenges keep rotting their objectives, players are bound to face a new bug with it every now and then.

However, for now, many are stuck with the kill 5x Operators with a Battle Rifle challenge, and as so many in the community are facing it, it’s much more likely that the developers are aware of the issue and will look to introduce a fix.

