Warzone 2 DMZ guide: The Client is King mission

The Client is King is one of the Faction Missions in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. These missions get harder as you go through the tiers, so you should prepare well if you wish to delve into these. The aforementioned Faction Mission may be tricky for those who are new to the franchise, but this will pretty much be a walk in the park for long-time players.

If you belong to the former category, you can refer to this guide to check on the objectives at hand, points of interest, and the rewards you’ll be getting upon completion.

The Client is King mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ

Al Mazrah is also a part of this Faction Mission (Image via Activision)

For those unaware, The Client is King mission is a Tier 5 Black Mous Faction Mission within Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. Your goal here is to complete eight unique contracts within eight POIs on a single deployment.

One of the good things about this Faction Mission is that you can complete the same contract type in every POI, provided that it is still available. You’ll be tasked with heading over to various areas of the map, getting the contract there, and completing it. In line with this, prioritizing contracts that take less time to complete is highly suggested.

It is also recommended to complete the HVT, securing supplies, and securing nuclear materials contracts first since these are easier to do. Additionally, completing contracts that are near the radiation is the best way to go in this Faction Mission.

It is important to keep in mind that time is of the essence in The Client is King mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. You should complete the missions as quickly as you can before the radiation begins to engulf the map, as things will get difficult past that point.

Another thing worth noting is that you need to acquire a vehicle, as this will help you immensely in moving from one POI to the next during this mission. Make sure to have it refueled and repaired whenever required. You can also check on your contract phone to see if you’re already done with a POI to avoid repeating it.

Mission rewards

You'll be compensated generously after completing The Client is King mission (Image via Activision)

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ’s current season, successfully completing The Client is King Faction Mission will reward you with the RGL-80, which is a grenade launcher that packs a powerful punch. This contraband has a double-action semi-automatic firing mode that spits out explosive rounds that are perfect for clearing tight quarters. Alongside this nifty weapon, you’ll also be receiving 20,000 XP.

That concludes The Client is King mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. Check out Sportskeeda for more CoD tips, guides, and features on other popular battle royales and first-person shooters.