Warzone 2 DMZ guide: Untouchable mission

The Untouchable mission in Warzone 2 DMZ can be found in Tier 5 of the Black Mous faction. It is incredibly challenging, and without a solid strategy, this content can be quite difficult to beat. Success in this mission requires dedication, patience, and, most importantly, good coordination among the squad members. It's worth noting that this undertaking can be a nightmare for solo players.

The Untouchable mission lacks a perfect approach; last-minute failure is possible. Players need to keep putting effort into it, or else they may get frustrated with their failed attempts. This article outlines a viable strategy and offers some tips for overcoming Warzone 2 DMZ's Untouchable mission.

Completing the Untouchable mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Warzone 2's Untouchable mission is extremely difficult since it demands that you avoid receiving any health or shield damage. Your objective for the quest is: Extract a Weapons Case Without Having Taken Health Damage in That Deployment.

The task included in the Untouchable mission (Image via Activision)

After completion, you will be rewarded with a Skeleton Key (Pristine) and an additional 20,000 XP. The mission's success rate is higher on the Vondel map, so you must use it; however, the adversities you encounter while you try to finish this quest will vary depending on where you spawn. It is better if you appear in the extreme northeastern section of that map; you should exfil and infil until you spawn in your desired location.

The easiest way to accomplish the mission after that is to form a proper squad with friends and let them deal with the Vondel's boss, Bullfrog. Here's what you need to complete Untouchable:

Once you deploy on Warzone 2's Vondel map with your squad, you must stay at its border, hiding. Being stealthy is the key here.

Buy Precision Airstrike from the buy station, so it is important that you infil with cash.

Now, you need to wait for the Bullfrog to arrive. It may spawn near you, making this mission easier to complete.

Wherever it spawns, it will circle around the map, so wait. Once it gets near you, aim accurately with the precision airstrike and let your teammate take it out.

Once it gets defeated, wait for some time since rushing may lead to failure.

Check its area diligently and pick up the Weapon Case.

Now exfil the area safely.

With this, you have completed the Untouchable mission in this game's DMZ.

Call of Duty: WZ2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.