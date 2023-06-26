5 best assault rifle loadouts for Vondel in Warzone 2

Vondel is a lovely map that debuted in Warzone 2 Season 4 and quickly gained popularity in the community, garnering great acclaim. It is a medium-sized offering with a city-like setting. The area has a variety of combat conditions in which players will need a versatile weapon to rely on, and the assault rifle class is the best option.

This is the most popular category, and it contains some of the best weaponry in the game. However, gamers may be perplexed as to which options to choose in the new Vondel map in order to get beneficial results. There's no need to worry because the next section will discuss the five greatest ARs from the 12 available to employ on the aforementioned map.

5 best assault rifles to use on Warzone 2's Vondel map

1) M13B

M13B loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The M13B assault rifle joined the title during Season 1 and has received various buffs since then to become one of the finest in its class.

It is a fairly simple weapon to use, and its strength is mostly due to its minimal recoil and great damage output. It has a base stat of 845 rpm firing rate, 510 m/s muzzle velocity, 230 ms ADS time, and 213 ms TTK. The gun is best for medium- to long-range engagements, which are common in Warzone 2 scenarios.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (vertical _0.52; horizontal +0.71)

Harbinger D20 (vertical _0.52; horizontal +0.71) Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon (vertical +0.27; horizontal +0.28)

14" Bruen Echelon (vertical +0.27; horizontal +0.28) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.65) Magazine: 60-round Mag

60-round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (vertical +0.32; horizontal +5.52)

2) Lachmann-556

Lachmann-556 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Lachmann-556 is a flexible weapon that can perform well in both close and medium-range combat. You may play aggressively with this gun since it provides increased mobility.

It doesn't stand out in any way, but it fits the meta wonderfully with the base stats of 723 rpm firing rate, 590 m/s muzzle velocity, 240 ms ADS time, and 249 ms TTK. This weapon will be quite useful in Vondel, especially if you need to engage in a variety of circumstances.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Echoles-80 (vertical -0.72; horizontal +0.48)

Echoles-80 (vertical -0.72; horizontal +0.48) Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel (vertical +0.26; horizontal +0.26)

15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel (vertical +0.26; horizontal +0.26) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.35; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.35; horizontal -1.65) Magazine: 40-round mag

40-round mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.44; horizontal +0.27)

3) M4

M4 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The M4 is an iconic weapon in the Call of Duty series. It has always been balanced, neither overpowering nor underpowered. This gun is very versatile and can be used in any scenario.

It boasts a respectable fire rate of 811, a muzzle velocity of 590 m/s, an ADS time of 240 ms, and a TTK of 222 ms. It is a decent weapon to master and offers a favorable result in every fighting condition.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (vertical -0.59; horizontal +0.52)

Harbinger D20 (vertical -0.59; horizontal +0.52) Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel (vertical +0.29; horizontal +0.25)

Hightower 20" Barrel (vertical +0.29; horizontal +0.25) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.45; horizontal -1.65) Magazine: 45-round Mag

45-round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (vertical +0.32; horizontal +4.65)

4) Kastov 762

Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Kastov 762 is the most powerful weapon in the category, but it is also the most difficult to handle because of its high recoil. It is a high-risk, high-reward gun with fantastic base attributes, such as 600 rpm fire rate, 590 m/s muzzle velocity, 270 ms ADS time, and 200 ms TTK.

The gun is well-known for its enormous damage output, which can eliminate foes at any range. However, it loses accuracy as the distance increases because of the high recoil.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 (vertical -0.74; horizontal +0.44)

ZLR Talon 5 (vertical -0.74; horizontal +0.44) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.55; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.55; horizontal -1.65) Magazine: 40-round Mag

40-round Mag Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (vertical +0.36; horizontal +5.23)

7.62 High Velocity (vertical +0.36; horizontal +5.23) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (vertical +0.41; horizontal +0.25)

5) ISO Hemlock

ISO Hemlock loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The ISO Hemlock was launched with the Warzone 2 Season 2 update and immediately became the greatest gun available. Due to its overwhelming stats, the developer had to prohibit it from specific modes at one point; considerable nerfs were made soon after, and the weapon was drastically degraded. The base stats stand at 600 rpm firing rate, 590 m/s muzzle velocity, and 260 ms ADS time.

Nonetheless, it is still an excellent weapon to have due to its low recoil and ease of control with high mobility, despite the fact that it does not inflict much damage.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (vertical +0.52; horizontal +0.21)

Harbinger D20 (vertical +0.52; horizontal +0.21) Barrel: Fielder-T50 (vertical +0.24; horizontal +0.22)

Fielder-T50 (vertical +0.24; horizontal +0.22) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.16; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.16; horizontal -1.65) Magazine: 45-round Mag

45-round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (vertical +0.45; horizontal +6.39)

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

