Call of Duty Warzone 2 goes through a cycle of meta-shifts that brings some weapons to the spotlight. The ISO Hemlock is one of the most recent selections that Activision’s battle royale received with the Season 2 update. The M4 assault rifle has proven its strength with a new competitive build against the Hemlock. Warzone 2 player and popular content creator TheKoreanSavage showcased a brand new M4 setup that can rival the ISO Hemlock meta.

Players have access to the advanced weapon gunsmith system, which can be used to engineer new guns with different attachments. It is a viable pick that can act as an alternative for the Hemlock.

Let us take a closer look at TheKoreanSavage’s M4 build for Warzone 2.

TheKoreanSavage recommends competitive M4 setup for Warzone 2

The developers try to balance the playing field by introducing weapon adjustments in almost every patch. The team has to consider various metrics like game data, pick rate, and player feedback before finalizing the updates. However, the changes vary as the publisher also introduces new weapons with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update.

The ISO Hemlock has established itself as a formidable weapon, but TheKoreanSavage presented a new M4 build that can rival it. The Hemlock tops the pick rate charts with approximately 20% and has evolved into a comparatively stale meta.

M4 weapon build

The M4 has been present in the Call of Duty saga and remains one of the most reliable and flexible weapons. It can benefit from a wide variety of attachments and is unlocked by default in Warzone 2 for the entire playerbase. Players can modify the weapon and craft a setup for specific gunfight scenarios.

TheKoreanSavage suggests that players utilize his build to compete with all ISO Hemlock users and create a broader meta. Here is the complete build with the pros and cons of all the attachments.

Recommended build

Muzzle: XTEN Havoc 90

XTEN Havoc 90 Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4

Recommended tuning

XTEN Havoc 90: +0.62 vertical, +0.28 horizontal

+0.62 vertical, +0.28 horizontal Hightower 20″ Barrel: +0.42 vertical, +0.34 horizontal

+0.42 vertical, +0.34 horizontal FTAC Ripper 56: +0.62 vertical, +0.28 horizontal

+0.62 vertical, +0.28 horizontal Aim OP-V4: -2.42 vertical, +1.51 horizontal

The XTEN Havoc 90 muzzle increases both horizontal and vertical recoil control but reduces the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability. The Hightower 20” barrel boosts hip fire accuracy, recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity. This attachment takes a toll on ADS speed, hip recoil control, and movement speed.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is a great under-barrel that can increase hip fire accuracy, aiming idle stability, and recoil stabilization. However, it takes a small toll on ADS speed and walking speed. The 45-round extended mag helps players take longer gunfights but affects the agility of the weapon. The Aim OP-V4 remains subject to personal preference and can be swapped out for another optic.

TheKoreanSavage focuses on capitalizing on the strengths of the M4 to compete with the stats of the ISO Hemlock. The build has minimal recoil and can be easily controlled and used for long-range skirmishes. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Warzone 2 weapon build guides.

