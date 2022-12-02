Warzone 2: How to easily change your in-game name

Just like other titles in the series, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 allows players to set their own in-game name. As long as the name isn't offensive or doesn't violate their Code of Conduct, fans can choose any gamer tag they want to. A username is the very first point of identification of any player, be it for adding friends, reporting users, or just contacting the support team.

Most players quickly choose a name when the title first boots and jump right into the action, not paying too much attention to their name. Fortunately, they can choose to modify this in-game moniker later on. While this is technically possible, changing one's username is not a simple task as the option is present within the game's controversial user interface.

This article will help fans change their in-game name in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Changing your in-game name in Warzone 2

The process of changing one's display name in Warzone 2 is similar to that of Modern Warfare 2. However, it's important to note that you can only change your username once in a certain period of time. You will have to pick your username carefully as you will be stuck with it for six months.

Here's how you can go about changing your in-game tag:

1) First, launch the game and proceed to the Main Menu.

2) From there, access the 'Settings' section. It will be marked with a cog wheel in the top right corner.

3) Now, scroll down to the 'Account & Network' section from the drop-down list.

Account and Network option in Warzone 2's Settings menu (Image via Activision)

4) Select the 'Activision account' under the 'Online' tab. This will direct you to a new page.

5) Click on 'Change Display name' from the only two options available on this page.

6) You can now enter your new name in the text box that pops up. If the name isn't already taken and is eligible, you will have successfully changed your username.

The text box for changing the display name in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

It should be noted that you will immediately be logged out of your Call of Duty account after the renaming process. To see the changes, you will have to log into the game again.

By default, players will receive two rename tokens, which is a requirement to change your ID in-game. Fans will only be able to earn one token every six months. Players should be cautious while changing their usernames, as you will have to wait for six months if you run out of tokens.

This is all there's to know about changing one's display name in Warzone 2. Thanks to the new customization options, gamers can also add icons and symbols to their Clan Tag as well as change the color of their name.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, along with the latter's DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

