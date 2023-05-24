Warzone 2 WSOW 2023: Where to watch, schedule, match format, and more

World Series of Warzone returns this year to Call of Duty: Warzone 2, one of the biggest in-game open match tournaments of the battle royale genre. The event was scheduled to release in April this year, but due to various server issues, the Stage 1 qualifiers were postponed. Now, after the organizers have fixed certain in-game issues, the competitive tournament is scheduled to commence next week.

What is the schedule of the World Series of Warzone 2023?

As per the website, the qualifiers are divided into two categories – qualifiers, and regional finals, further divided into two regions, North America and Europe. After the practice rounds, the tournament was set to commence on May 3 but was unexpectedly postponed. The new official time and date for the Stage I matches are:

NA Qualifiers: May 31, 10 AM PT

May 31, 10 AM PT NA Regional Finals: June 7, 10 AM PT

June 7, 10 AM PT EU Qualifiers: June 1, 10 AM PT

June 1, 10 AM PT EU Regional Finals: June 8, 10 AM PT

World Series of Warzone Stage II is scheduled for late June and July, while the LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers) are set to commence in late July. Lastly, the grand final of the event will take place in September this year.

How to watch the World Series of Warzone 2023

Call of Duty Esports @COD_Esports The World Series of Warzone is excited to announce that the tournament will resume on May 31! The World Series of Warzone is excited to announce that the tournament will resume on May 31! https://t.co/uhnTkuRcnL

When the qualifiers commence on May 31 at 10 am PT, fans can access and watch the games on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel. Furthermore, many games will also be streamed by players competing in the tournament, so fans can search for the players' official channels on YouTube or Twitch and follow their individual games. However, note that players will likely have a delay on their streams to avoid stream snipers.

Match format of World Series of Warzone 2023

The World Series of Warzone 2023 tournament will follow the Warzone Ranked ruleset, along with additional restrictions implemented by the organizers. Some restrictions include forbidden vehicles such as Heavy Chopper, no in-game events such as Jailbreaks, Champion's Quests, and Fire Sales.

The matches will be in trio squad sizes, and the team's 10 best-scoring matches in the first in-game open duels will be taken into consideration in the system. The 50 best trios in each region will progress to Stage 1 qualifiers, while the top 25 will continue to the Regional Finals. Moreover, 25 teams invited by Activision will also enter the Stage 1 Regional Finals.

Also, the best 25 teams from the Stage 1 Regional Finals will qualify for the Stage 2 Regional Finals. The bottom 25 teams will be sent to the Stage 2 Qualifiers, where they will compete against the best 25 teams from Stage 2 in-game open matches to qualify for the regional finals.

Lastly, the best 20 NA teams and 20 EU teams will qualify for the global finals in September, along with teams from other nations, including LATAM N, LATAM S, Brazil, Mexico, APAC, ANZ, and MEA, as they compete for a $500,000 prize pool.

