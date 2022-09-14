Warzone gunsmith recommendation: Best loadout for Volk after the Season 5 patch

Ever since Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded dropped, the Volkssturmgewehr (popularly known as the Volk) became one of the most devastating guns for medium-to-close range engagements. Its versatility also ensures that it has a place in every Rebirth Island player's loadout, even in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5.

After the buff to its headshot multiplier, the Volk's ability to shred opponents on smaller maps has left players in awe. This includes renowned content creators like WhosImmortal and FaZe Booya praising the assault rifle for its immense potential.

The Call of Duty: Warzone meta is constantly changing, with the developers buffing weapons to shift the spotlight from overpowered guns. Regardless, it's now time for the Volk to shine, and the gun is currently one of the best sniper support weapons to carry in Warzone.

The best Volk loadout for one-on-one engagements in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

The New Volk Class Setup

The Gold Skin on the Volk (Image via u/Hidalgo321 on Reddit)

During the initial days of Call of Duty: Warzone, the M4 was praised for its versatility, but that fame was shortlived as better alternatives like Grau 5.56 came into play, with amazing recoil control and better iron sights. After the release of two major installments in the Call of Duty franchise, players now have a wide range of weapons to choose from.

The Volk can be customized to fit the player's exact requirements, drastically improving the gun's overall viability. Although the Volk underperforms in long-range duels, carrying a sniper rifle like the Kar98 can complement its medium to short-range capabilities.

One can make a semi-SMG loadout for the Volk or even try experimenting with the gun's long-range capabilities, but a balanced loadout is essential for dominating on maps like Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep. To get the most out of the Volk's potential, players should only use it for medium-to-close range engagements.

Using the Volk to complement a sniper rifle would be the smartest choice, as players will not miss out on any aspect of their offense. This loadout will give Warzone players a balanced and smooth experience with the Volk:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V

Krausnick 428mm 05V Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable

Reisdorf 22V Adjustable Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Magazine: Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Fully Loaded

With these attachments, the Volk transforms into the best weapon to use alongside a sniper rifle.While most players use the 60 Round drum with the Volk, it's not an ideal choice since it will seriously affect the player's mobility.

Instead, the Reisdorf 22V Adjustable stock and Gorenko 45 Round magazine greatly boost mobility with the Volk. Hatched Grip has been used as the rear grip to counter the increased recoil from the Recoil Booster. With Fleet and Fully Loaded as perks, players can use the extra mobility to strafe effectively during close-range altercations.

Final thoughts

Since the Volk appears to be taking the spotlight in Call of Duty Season 5, players should definitely give this tried and tested loadout a chance during their next game on Rebirth Island.

