5 best Rebirth Island landing spots in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 is the final season of Activision's most successful battle royale FPS titles.

In over two years of adrenaline-packed action, players have tried out many new maps and have even found some favorites like Rebirth Island.

With a new game mode called Resurgence After Dark, players are enjoying an all-new Rebirth Island experience with a nighttime setting.

Living Quarters, Stronghold, and 3 other great Rebirth Island landing spots in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

The updated Rebirth Island map layout in the game (Image via Activision)

Rebirth Island was released during Warzone's merger with Black Ops Cold War in 2020.

Deviating from Warzone's usual maps that support 100+ players per match, Rebirth Island can house up to 40 players. The map holds a special place in players' hearts due to the aggressive playstyle and quick gameplay that it supports.

With the arrival of Rebirth After Dark, here's a look at the five best landing locations on the map.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

1) Dock

Dock, formerly called Construction Site, arrived with Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Formerly called Construction Site, Dock was re-established after the launch of the Season 2 Reloaded Update in Warzone Pacific. It houses a large ship along the island shore.

Players can land at this location for a safer early-game experience. The area contains many supply boxes and even a Buy Station.

2) Living Quarters

The Living Quarters POI on Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone is full of loot (Image via Activision)

Situated between Stronghold and Headquarters POIs, the Living Quarters is a residential area that contains multiple houses. This location will provide players and their teams with plenty of loot. It also has other essential features, such as Buy Station, Contracts, and more.

Living Quarters is also a decent combat location, containing good coverage for more mobility and maneuverability in close-range and mid-range engagements.

3) Decon Zone

The Decon Zone POI on Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone is a great landing spot for solo players (Image via Activision)

A single rectangular building situated between Prison and Bioweapon Labs, the Decon Zone is mostly suitable for those dropping solo. It is an excellent combat location for 1v1 gunfights.

Decon Zone is also great for players who wish to join the action at hot drop locations like Headquarters and Prison.

4) Stronghold

The Stronghold POI on Rebirth Island in the game (Image via Activision)

Another location that was updated with Season 2 Reloaded, the Stronghold was formerly called Security Area and had very little to offer.

However, the updated Stronghold has a tall communication tower with sniping potential and two connected buildings with a decent loot pool. It is located on the edge of Rebirth Island.

Stronghold also has a bunch of Contracts as well as a Buy Station for players to get loadouts and equipment.

5) Nova 6 Factory

An early Nova 6 Factory image during Rebirth Island's initial launch (Image via Activision)

The Nova 6 Factory is a great landing spot in Call of Duty: Warzone. This is because it has an abundance of loot for players, so their team can get enough gear to handle any situation.

This location has multiple supply boxes, including legendary supply boxes. Players can find game-changing weapons, perks and equipment, as well as an ammo cache to stock up on ammo.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand is currently playable on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

