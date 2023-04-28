The third season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is currently underway, and the major update has added a lot of new content, including game modes, weapons, skins, quality-of-life improvements, and more. The update also brought in several new events to complete in the game's Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) mode, which some players are finding difficult to get through.

A mission called "Friendly Fire" for a redacted faction was added with the latest update requiring players to complete a few basic tasks. One of the objectives is to eliminate the Pyro enemy commander, who is hard to locate. This guide will show you how to complete this mission in DMZ efficiently.

How to complete the Friendly Fire mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

To complete the mission, players must first acquire two items, namely, a Heavy Chopper and Skeleton Keys. This is because a Heavy Chopper will be super helpful in traveling around Al Mazrah as the Pyro Commander randomly spawns in one of the Strongholds on the map.

The Pyro Commander can be found in one of the following three places:

Control Tower in Al Malik Airport

in Al Malik Airport Downtown Post Office in Al Mazrah City

in Al Mazrah City US Embassy in Al Mazrah City

The aforementioned locations are locked and can only be opened using their specific keys that can be acquired by killing HVTs (High-Value Targets). To kill an HVT, you need to first start an HVT contract that can be found around Al Mazrah, after which they will spawn in a small radius near your location, marked on the mini-map.

Moreover, if this method of acquiring keys seems too long, players can also collect enough money and buy the keys from Buy Stations. Lastly, players can use a Skeleton Key to open any locked space in Warzone 2 DMZ that can be crafted at Buy Stations by trading other items.

While fighting the heavily armed Stronghold in Warzone 2 DMZ and trying to locate the commander, players will come across many Pyro Guards that they must kill with fire as per the objective. To kill them with fire, players can shoot various red gas barrels in locked spaces when the Pyro Guards are near them that explode on impact. Another easy way to kill them with fire is to throw Molotov Cocktails at them.

Once you have located the Pyro Commander in one of the locations, the area will be marked with a white skull icon on the mini-map, which will track the Pyro's exact location.

The Pyro Commander in Warzone 2 has a lot of health but is trapped in a small space with a Trophy System near him. The boss wields a Riot Shield and a semi-auto Shotgun, making eliminating him difficult. However, players can lure the boss into a position where the Trophy System does not work and throw lethal grenades to eliminate him.

