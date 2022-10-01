Warzone meta guide: Best CX-9 loadout for Season 5 Reloaded

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is finally underway. This update brought several new additions and changes to the game. Along with two unique guns, Operators, and a new game mode, it also brought changes to the statistics of current weapons. This has resulted in a shift in the weapon meta.

The latest update buffed the CX-9 and nerfed several popular SMGs. Hence, the weapon has grown in prominence and is now considered one of the best Sub Machine Guns in the game.

Best CX-9 Class setup in Warzone Season 5

CX-9 was originally known as the Skorpion EVO. It was introduced to the series with Call of Duty: Black Ops II. Since then, the weapon has only been featured in Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone.

However, the weapon wasn't available on launch in MW 2019 and WZ. It came to the former title in late 2020, where it was exclusive to the 'Survival mode'. It was later added to the multiplayer mode in August 2021.

While the weapon remained fairly low in pick rate, the recent Season 5 Reloaded update provided a buff that saw the pick rate suddenly jump upto 1.2% (as per WZ Stats). This makes CX-9 among the top ten most picked SMGs in the game.

The SMG sports a fire-rate of 1034 rpm, which makes it one of the fastest shooting weapons in the game. Coupled with the recent buffs, it absolutely shreds through enemies in closer ranges within a matter of seconds.

Here's the best CX-9 loadout to dominate in close-quarter engagements:

First suggested loadout:

Muzzle: Monolithic Supressor

Monolithic Supressor Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Magazine: 50 Round Drums

50 Round Drums Stock: CX-FR

CX-FR Perk: Sleight of Hand

Second suggested loadout:

Barrel: CX-38S

CX-38S Magazine: 50 Round Drums

50 Round Drums Stock: CX-FR

CX-FR Rear Grip: CX-9 Tac Grip

CX-9 Tac Grip Perk: Sleight of Hand

Players cannot go wrong with either of the choices. The first loadout is more suitable for rushing enemies in a tight and closed space. The second one is viable for maps such as Rebirth Island, where action is just around the corner and clashes often take place in close ranges.

What buffs did the CX-9 receive?

Based on the recent update's patch notes, it received the following upgrades:

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.5 from 1.45

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2 from 1.01

Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 5%

This makes the SMG viable for those fast paced actions on Rebirth Island. Coupled with that, the increased damage multiplier allows players to quickly take down enemies by shooting above the chest.

Warzone Season 5, called 'Last Stand' is the final season update for the game. The Season started on August 24 and will end on November 16, with the launch of Warzone 2.0. Following its conclusion, the game will rumoredly receive updates and DLCs. However, no Battle Pass or Season content will be added.

Fans of the series are now eagerly waiting for the launch of Warzone 2.0.

Poll : 0 votes