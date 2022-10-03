Warzone meta guide: Best FFAR 1 loadout for Season 5 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update has finally arrived. The mid-season change has brought in numerous alterations to the weapon statistics. This has made many guns. which were previously outshined by their better counterparts, now viable.

The final major update for Warzone has introduced several changes and additions to the game. Apart from two new weapons, Operators, in-game store bundles, the latest update nerfed several popular Vanguard SMGs. Hence, weapons from Modern Warfare (2019) and Black Ops Cold War have started getting attention.

One of the weapons that have received a buff in the latest update is FFAR 1.

Best FFAR 1 Class setup in Warzone Season 5

FFAR 1 is an assault rifle that was introduced to the Call of Duty series with Black Ops 3. It has since only been featured in COD: Black Ops Cold War.

It is a fully automatic assault rifle that deals moderate damage, but makes up for it with its high fire-rate and and quick reloading speeds. One of the most balanced weapons in the game, it is an underrated gem that has a current pick-rate of only 0.86%. For reference, the Grau 5.56 Assault Rifle has a pick-rate of 4.51%.

Another interesting statistic where it matches Grau 5.56 is the weapon's average K/D ratio - both Grau 5.56 and FFAR 1 have a K/D ratio of 1.0.

Both weapons also possess similar win-rates. The Grau 5.56 boasts 2.87%, with the FFAR 1 coming in at 2.68%, which makes them really close competitors.

To maximize the FFAR 1's potential, players will need the right attachments for their weapon. Here's the best possible loadout for the gun that you can use in Warzone right now:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 19.5" Task Force

Stock: Raider Stock

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

This loadout ensures that the weapon is being used optimally. It enhances all the existing strengths such as fire-rate, lower recoil, and reload speed. The suggested barrel also negates the negative traits by increasing the FFAR 1's range, damage, and bullet velocity.

What buffs did the FFAR 1 receive?

The weapon received the following buffs in the Season 5 Reloaded update:

Muzzle Velocity increased by 4.25%

ADS Movement Speed Scale increased to 1.4, up from 1.25

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 300ms, down from 310ms

FFAR 1 in Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

The decrease in ADS transition time now enables players to aim down the sight faster than before. Thus, it allows for fast-paced gunplay and quicker movements with the assault rifle.

Additionally, the increased muzzle velocity ensures that players don't have to lead their shots much when taking on moving targets.

With the latest buffs, the FFAR 1 is one of the best choices for players to use in the game. While the previous meta was stale, the new weapon balance patch has improved the situation.

Warzone Season 5 is the final season update for the game, post which developers will be exclusively concentrating on Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2. While the game won't be receiving season updates and Battle Passes, it is rumored that it will continue receiving updates and DLCs in the near future.

