Warzone meta guide: Best QBZ-83 loadout for Season 5 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update has nerfed many popular Vanguard SMGs and as a result, several Modern Warfare (2019) and Black Ops Cold War weapons are at the forefront as their pick-rate rises. One such weapon that received a buff and is back to being meta-worthy is the QBZ-83 from Black Ops Cold War.

Season 5 Reloaded is finally underway, and the final major update for the title has brought several new additions and changes to the game. Along with two new weapons, Operator skins, and a new mode, the update has also introduced numerous changes to the weapons statistics.

Best QBZ-83 Class setup in Warzone Season 5

QBZ-83 was originally known as Type 95. It has been featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and now in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as QBZ-83.

The QBZ-83 is a fully automatic Assault Rifle, which features high mobility and handling stats coupled with a fast rate of fire. Considered one of the fastest Assault Rifles in Black Ops Cold War, the weapon shreds through enemies within a matter of seconds. Coupled with low recoil, it makes the weapon deadly in mid-range engagements – a scenario where players will usually find themselves in when playing Warzone.

Currently, the weapon possesses a pick-rate of 0.24% as per WZRanked, making it one of the least picked weapons in the game. For reference, the Grau 5.56 has a pick-rate of 4.51%. However, where it absolutely beats Grau 5.56 is in terms of K/D ratio and win-rate. QBZ-83 has a K/D ratio of 1.04 and a win-rate of 3.04, while the Grau 5.56 has a K/D ratio of 1.0 and win-rate of 2.87%.

To truly shine with this Assault Rifle, you will need to have the best attachments equipped with your weapon to compliment its strengths and negate its weaknesses.

Thus, to optimize the weapon to unveil its maximum potential, the following loadout is suggested:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 15.5" Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd Drum

This loadout will enable you to completely outshine your enemies in medium range gunfights. The Agency Supressor keeps you off the map and also allows you to silently take down your foes. Axial Arms 3X's clean sight ensures that you can keep track of your enemies while raining down bullets on your enemies. The weapon also possesses low recoil and is further managed by the Field Agent Grip, making it an absolute laser gun. Lastly, the 15.5" Task Force barrel improves range, bullet velocity and damage, making it even deadlier to deal with.

The weapon's low recoil, combined with a fast fire rate, makes it one of the best all-rounder weapons in Warzone.

What buffs did the QBZ-83 receive?

The Assault Rifle received the following buffs in the Season 5 Reloaded patch:

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.5

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.25, up from 1.2

QBZ-83 in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The increased headshot and neck damage multiplier now allows players to take down their enemies faster when shooting their foes above their chest area.

Warzone Season 5 is the last season update the game will be receiving after which, the game will not be seeing new Season updates or Battle Passes. However, it it rumored that the game will continue to receive quality of life updates and DLCs down the line.

