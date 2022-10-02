Best assault rifle in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded that no one is using

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is finally underway. This is the last major update the title will be receiving prior to the launch of Modern Warfare 2. The 'Last Stand' update has brought numerous new additions and changes to the game, including changes to the maps, game modes, and weapon statistics, among other features.

The latest update nerfed many weapons that were previously dominating matches in the game, such as the Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen. Simultaneously, it also improved the stats of many weapons, making them more viable. One of those recently buffed weapons is the EM2 Assault Rifle.

EM2: Most underrated Assault Rifle in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

EM2 is an Assault Rifle that was added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as part of the game's Season 5 content. The weapon comes with a built-in low-zoom optical sight. It also possesses a moderate fire rate of 536 RPM and performs well in medium range engagements.

The Season 5 update has also seen many Vanguard SMGs lose their firepower, and this has provided an opportunity for the underdogs to finally shine. So far, EM2 features one of the lowest pick-rates in the game. However, it outdoes many popular weapons in the categories that matter.

Judging EM2 by statistics

Based on the numbers derived from WZRanked, EM2 only has a pick-rate of 0.36%. For reference, weapons such as the Armaguerra 43 come with a pick-rate of 7.9%. If we compare EM2 to other Assault Rifles, Grau 5.56 has a pick-rate of 4.51%. Hence, it can be concluded that the weapon is one of the least picked weapons in the game. Although pick-rate is a great indicator of a good a weapon, it can be misleading in various instances.

The story changes, however, when we take into account the K/D ratio and win-rate of the weapon. It has a K/D ratio of 1.39%, which is the highest in the game, while weapons like Armaguerra 43 and Grau 5.56 have a K/D ratio of 1.29% and 1.0% respectively.

Similarly, EM2 has a win-rate of 4.67%. The Grau 5.56 has only 2% and the Armaguerra 43 has a win-rate of 4.48%.

Armaguerra 43 is presently the most picked weapon in the game and Grau 5.56 is the most picked Assault Rifle. While the pick-rate of EM2 doesn't compare well with the above mentioned weapons, it beats them in all other relevant parameters.

Best loadout guide for EM2 (BOCW)

If you decide to give the weapon a shot, the following loadout will allow you to optimize your weapon and provide the best experience in Warzone:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 25.8" Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd

What were the EM2 buffs in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded?

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch changed the following about the weapon:

Headshot Multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.3

Min Damage increased to 36, up from 35

The important change here is the minimum damage increase. It now allows players to take down enemies quicker, irrespective of where the shot lands. Moreover, going for headshots will now prove to be fruitful as it will deal more damage per bullet to the head.

The Warzone Season 5 update has received a mixed response from fans. However, the new mid-season update is being appreciated by fans for the changes it has brought. It also introduces two new weapons and the final two villain Operators for the season.

