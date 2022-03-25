Warzone player reveals access code locations on Rebirth Island to get free loadouts and more

With the arrival of March 23, Warzone's Season Two Reloaded has commenced, bringing in a host of new changes. A revamped Rebirth Island and the amalgamation of Vanguard and Battle Royale are some of the most significant changes.

Every update also brings additions and features that are not always visible in the open. According to Reddit user u/kamikaze 123456, three bonus rewards can be found from three safeboxes. The access codes for the three safeboxes are also spread across the map.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Favorite landing spot on the updated Rebirth Island? Favorite landing spot on the updated Rebirth Island? https://t.co/FXxMDEl6rH

To keep players engaged, Raven Software brings innovative things via the seasons. The existing ones also change to ensure that the game doesn't become repetitive and boring.

Season Two Reloaded has breathed in a new life and has brought some much-requested changes from the players. Additionally, there appear to be some secret rewards that players can find in the game.

Warzone player gives the location of secret rewards on Rebirth Island

Raven Software tends to hide secret items on the map. Sometimes it gives out bonus rewards. Alternatively, they can be easter eggs related to upcoming content.

One such case has arisen as Warzone and Reddit user u/kamikaze 123456 has mentioned three locations containing three access cards. Each access code opens a particular safebox to unlock the rewards. These cards can then be used to unlock safeboxes.

The first access code is in the Headquarters POI, where players will have to access the bunkers. There used to be a blueprint there which is now open. Players will find a table to the right on which the key will be available. This key will unlock a free loadout for the player.

The second is in the bioweapons, and players will have to travel downstairs to find a shower. Interacting will the shower will drop another key. This key will help players get a free loadout and specialist bonus.

The third one is in a building on the southwest side of the Nova factory. The player claims that the location will be hard to explain in the text, but it can be found on the shelf on the left side of the building. This access code will allow players to unlock an advanced UAV.

All three access codes can be used in one location. Players will have to travel to the security area and climb the highest tower. There will be a room which will contain a table.

The table will have three safeboxes that can be unlocked with the respective access code. Warzone players can choose to open one or all three together. However, getting all three access codes won't be the easiest thing to do.

