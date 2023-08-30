"Warzone ruin the playerbase of MP": Modern Warfare 2 players express their frustrations on Reddit 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to the game’s 2019 reboot, has been one of the well-received titles of the franchise. However, there’s growing frustration among its playerbase regarding how the game’s Multiplayer mode is played. Reddit user u/DiilVulom even took to Reddit expressing such a concern and asked fellow players if Warzone had spoiled the experience.

"Did Warzone ruin the playerbase of MP?"

This gained some traction on the aforementioned platform as players couldn't help but throw in their two cents about it.

A Modern Warfare 2 player’s sentiments on Warzone

Reddit user u/DiilVulom posted on the r/ModernWarfareII subreddit. This has caught the attention of other members of the subreddit have agreed with the user.

Per the post, the player stated that many who take on objective modes are not actually playing for the objective itself. Instead, they claim that these players utilize such a mode to “funnel kills for their camos and to also level up their guns for Warzone 2.”:

"I know the majority play objective modes but don't actually play the objective. They use that as a way to funnel kills for their camos and to also level up their guns for Warzone 2."

Players are tapping on MP mode to further enhance their gear. (Image via Call of Duty)

Additionally, the Modern Warfare 2 player believes that without Warzone being added to MP, its gaming community would be sticking to completing the objective since it’s all they have. With the inclusion of Warzone, however, players purchase MP for the sole purpose of having it as an avenue for maxing out their gear.

The player went on to state how saddening it is that Warzone “cultivated” such a playerbase in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s MP mode:

"It kinda sucks that this is the playerbase that was cultivated by the addition of Warzone even though I do like that mode sometimes."

Call of Duty players are blaming the developers and Activision

Players pointing fingers as to who's to blame. (Image via Call of Duty)

As mentioned, many who have stumbled upon the post agree with what the Redditor stated. There are Modern Warfare 2 players who commented that the developers are to blame (Infinity Ward and Treyarch) for the game’s current state. Others point fingers at Call of Duty’s publisher – Activision, for such a move.

Others say it’s been there even before Warzone

Leveling up through MP mode has been a common practice (Image via Call of Duty)

A player pointed out that the current trend of MP in Modern Warfare 2 as a way for players to level up their gears and camos has been a common practice even before Warzone’s inception.

With that in mind, it may well seem that the MP mode in Modern Warfare 2 and upcoming Call of Duty titles will be utilized as a level-up tool by its playerbase.

Until Activision and CoD developers do something about it, MP will remain in Warzone’s shadows, not to mention an afterthought of a game mode.

Until Activision and CoD developers do something about it, MP will remain in Warzone's shadows, not to mention an afterthought of a game mode.