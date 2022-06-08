Watch: Dr DisRespect sinks incredible PGA 2k21 shot and walks off camera

After finishing off The Last of Us, Dr DisRespect decided to just play some random games on his June 6 stream. First up was PGA 2k21, where the streamer landed an incredible eagle on a par 5 hole.

Queuing up for a multiplayer match, the Doc made the other player look completely foolish as he sank a superb long shot and walked off-screen as his character celebrated.

Dr DisRespect sinks an excellent eagle on par 5 in PGA 2k21

At one point in the clip, the Doc and his opponent both had three strokes on the current hole. Dr DisRespect lined up his shot and sent the ball flying. The game’s UI said the shot was perfect, with 95% power, sending the ball flying 134 yards. He stated:

“That’s perfect.”

Watching the ball go soaring in the air, it sailed farther and farther, before bouncing down onto the green, with the hole just a few feet away. Bouncing again, the ball rolled further, dropping right into the hole and scoring an eagle for the streamer who noted:

“Exactly where we want it to be. This might actually go in. This might go in!”

The Two-Time isn’t just a video game champion, he’s also a huge fan of golf, and while it’s not as difficult as it is in real life, the shot is still an incredible feat. Dr DisRespect landed a clean 134-yard par 9, with one shot of his nine iron.

The other player wasn’t quite so lucky, and the Doc continued to mock his opponent’s shots as he waited on completion of the hole.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect When you feel so damn good… When you feel so damn good… https://t.co/tMGqm85Eol

It wasn’t a hole in one, but it was still a terrific shot, and his audience on both social media and on the stream cheered him on. The Doc posted it to his Twitter, leading to a flood of messages praising his incredible golf game.

Twitter showers the Two-Time with love for his amazing 2K21 golf prowess

The YouTuber's Twitter following of course came out in numbers to talk about the clip, or to just meme on other streamers. Even other popular streamers came out to show their appreciation, such as Stonemountain64. One account showed off a TikTok clip where instead of hitting a ball, Dr DisRespect was pummeling TimTheTatMan’s head.

Many came out to praise Doc’s golf skills, or simply to show off their own real-life golf prowess as well as video game skills while praising the streamer’s work.

Even TSM’s Viss was a fan, coming to the Doc’s thread to hype the YouTuber up as a man who can do it all. If that wasn’t enough, the PGA Tour 2K Twitter account praised the incredible shot from the Two-Time.

Viss @TSMViss @DrDisrespect He does it all ladies and gentlemen! @DrDisrespect He does it all ladies and gentlemen!

Whether it's the game or the time, Dr DisRespect delivers, and his fans absolutely love to see it. Some just wondered when there would be Doc-themed golf gear.

Though it wasn’t a hole in one, it was without a doubt an incredible shot that Doc nailed with little effort. He continued to land impressive drives through his PGA 2k21 stream, but nothing like that first eagle.

