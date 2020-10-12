WATCH: Man drives a Mario Kart on the streets of LA to celebrate the Lakers' NBA Championship victory 

In what constitutes a priceless moment caught on camera, a man dressed up as Mario from Nintendo's bestselling Super Mario series was recently spotted cruising on the streets of Los Angeles in a classic Mario Kart!

The immensely-enjoyable Mario series has sold millions of copies across the globe and is one of the bestselling video games of all time. Moreover, the short, pudgy Italian plumber known as Mario is one of the most iconic and endearing video-game characters, who is loved universally.

It now seems like a fan decided to step it up a notch when he was spotted dressed in full Mario attire, whizzing past passers-by in a Mario Kart. He can also be spotted waving a Los Angeles Lakers flag and appears to be celebrating the LA Lakers' recent record-tying 17th NBA championship.

The moment was captured by a passer-by and recently went viral when NBA website Hoop Central shared the clip on Twitter:

The clip has now gone viral on social media and at the time of publishing, has raked in more than 28K likes and 8K retweets.

The post was also retweeted by eminent game journalist Geoff Keighley who humorously commented on how Mario Kart Live seems to have had an early release:

Mario Kart Live on the streets of LA

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is one of the most anticipated games of the year, which is scheduled to release on the Nintendo Switch on Friday, the 16th of October, 2020.

The game is being exclusively released by Nintendo as part of its 35th-anniversary celebrations. What's unique about the game is that players can control a physical Mario Kart and drive it through a custom racecourse set up at their homes.

The Mario-themed radio-controlled cars will respond to how the players perform in-game, and the developers have been lauded for their innovation.

Image Credits: NintendoLife.com

The hype surrounding the game has been massive and with only 4 days left to go for its official launch, the recent spotting of a Mario Kart cruising through the streets of LA certainly stands as a sight to behold.

Several from the online community responded to the man's unique costume and choice of vehicle as they were in awe of the real-life Mario Kart:

LA Lakers and Mario fans both rejoiced at the rare sight of a real-life Mario Kart in LA, which seems to serve as a preview of what's to come, when Mario Kart Live officially arrives this Friday.