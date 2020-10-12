LA Lakers 106-93 Miami Heat: 10 Incredible stats from the 2020 NBA Finals

The LA Lakers have finally secured their 17th NBA Championship – their first in 10 years – after beating the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. But the path to this ring wasn't easy. The Purple and Gold played through a tragedy, a global pandemic, and a gritty Miami side.

As such, LeBron James and co. had to pull every possible rabbit out of the hat to lead the LA Lakers all the way. Now that they have won the Larry O'Brien Trophy, they want their respect.

The Larry O'Brien is coming back to Los Angeles 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HkTVhZvNvD — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

"We just want our respect, Rob wants his respect, coach Voget wants his respect, organization want their respect, Lakers nation want their respect, and I want my damn respect too," LeBron James said during the trophy presentation ceremony.

Incredible stats as LA Lakers and LeBron James overcome Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals

Given the nature of the season and how it concluded, several records were broken by the LA Lakers and LeBron James in particular. On that note, here are the 10 most amazing stats from the 2020 NBA Finals.

LeBron James

1. LeBron James has now become the first player in history to win the NBA Finals MVP with three separate teams.

2. Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals was LeBron James' 260th career playoff game, the most in league history.

3. The LA Lakers finished the 2019-20 season with a 57-0 record when leading after the 3rd quarter.

4. Rajon Rondo became the first player in NBA history to win a championship with both the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics. He also became the second player to win a ring with both the Lakers and Celtics franchises besides Clyde Lovellette who won a ring with the Minneapolis Lakers and Boston Celtics.

Rajon Rondo

5. LeBron James has now become only the second player after Michael Jordan to win four or more NBA Finals MVP honors.

6. LeBron James recorded his 11th NBA Finals triple-double against MiamI Heat in Game 6. That's the most in history and one more than all other players combined in this century. This was also LeBron's 28th playoffs triple-double. Only Magic Johnson has more with 30.

7. This was the Lakers franchise's 17th NBA Championship. They are now tied for the most titles with the Boston Celtics.

8. LeBron James shot at 59% from the field during the 2020 NBA Finals, his career-best in any finals series.

The Finals MVP in the Finals:



29.8 PPG

11.8 RPG

8.5 APG



59.1 FG%

41.7 3P%

67.1 TS% pic.twitter.com/4sXo6ML9v7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 12, 2020

9. Danny Green became the first starter to win consecutive NBA Championships with two different teams - Toronto Raptors and LA Lakers.

10. LeBron James is the first NBA player to average 25+ points per game in the playoffs on three different franchises' championship-winning teams.

