LA Lakers 106-93 Miami Heat: Twitter erupts as LeBron James secures his 4th Finals MVP trophy with Jimmy Butler and crew going down in Game 6 | NBA Finals

The wait is finally over! The LA Lakers are the 2020 NBA Champions. LeBron James and co absolutely annihilated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and went on to lift the franchise's 17th title. As usual, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were at their absolute best and ensured that the Miami Heat stood no chance in pushing it to a Game 7.

As the 2019-20 NBA season comes to an end, let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to this historic LA Lakers win.

LeBron James dominates with another NBA Finals triple-double and wins his 4th Finals MVP

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LeBron James came capped off his 17th season with a 28-point triple-double as he led the Lakers' offense against a listless Miami Heat. James was locked in right from the tip-off and ensured that the game was over long before the first half. With this, LeBron James became the first player to win NBA Finals MVPs with 3 different teams.

LeBron James: Championship trophy, MVP trophy — and some dancing. pic.twitter.com/xouXKo57VK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2020

Lakers Twitter on their way to ruin everyone else’s timeline tonight.#LakeShow

pic.twitter.com/xlQpXmdhry — 🇵🇹 Eric 🔨 (@HammerEV) October 12, 2020

LeBron James' 11th triple-double in the finals.



19 points

13 rebounds

10 assists

0 turnovers pic.twitter.com/RtjlvpbfDq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 12, 2020

This championship comes at a special time for the Laker Nation. After LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's sad demise earlier this year, many felt this was the perfect way to pay tribute to the late superstar.

It was only right for the Lakers to win the championship this year!!! That was for Kobe 💛💜 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 12, 2020

THIS ONE IS FOR KOBE 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/6r3lNdrZZD — NBALakersReport (@NBALakersReport) October 12, 2020

Mentally preparing for these Kobe tributes when the Lakers win pic.twitter.com/Q0b0nKvuxR — Everette Taylor (@Everette) October 12, 2020

LA Lakers' Rajon Rondo made all the difference with a historic Finals performance

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

While LeBron James and Anthony Davis dominated on both ends of the court, it was Rajon Rondo's brilliance that made the difference in Game 6. Coming off the bench, the 34-year-old scored 19 points with 4 assists and 4 rebounds.

Future Hall Of Famer is in the MF BUILDING tonight!!! Carry on... https://t.co/mKRcsBoFPJ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 12, 2020

Rondo was the difference in this series. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 12, 2020

10 years ago Rondo lost to the Lakers in the NBA Finals, tonight he is on his way to his second NBA title as a member of the Lakers 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DhrZdkXhHQ — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) October 12, 2020

Coach Frank Vogel came up with a tactical masterpiece in Game 6 when he decided to put Alex Caruso in the starting lineup instead of Dwight Howard.

LA Lakers going small against the Miami Heat made a huge impact immediately as Anthony Davis was able to shut down Jimmy Butler in the paint.

Alex Caruso when he found out he’s starting for the Lakers today 🐐 pic.twitter.com/lGTsqvCShh — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) October 11, 2020

The Lakers when they insert Caruso in the starting lineup pic.twitter.com/Z707d6ifIR — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 12, 2020

Lakers defense said pic.twitter.com/q9VibuMhOY — David Lara (@davidlara) October 12, 2020

Lakers going small making a big difference..💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 12, 2020

It’s reigning purple & gold !!!!! Congrats to ⁦@Lakers⁩ - your hard work & dedication popped the bubble ! pic.twitter.com/ChBoFlJyNh — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) October 12, 2020

This one is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri. 🐍🖤



Congratulations to the entire @Lakers team, @JeanieBuss and the Lakers family for winning the 17th championship!! 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/glYG421whq — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 12, 2020

LeBron has been the GOAT since June 19th, 2016, everything since then has just widened the gap.



BUT... with this ring, and LeBron still the best player in the league somehow, and with AD playing like this...



Six rings is in play. — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 12, 2020

With this victory, the LA Lakers are tied with the Boston Celtics with 17 championships in franchise history. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have shown no signs of slowing down, and the Los Angeles team will certainly be the favorites to overtake Celtics in the title-tally in the upcoming season.

