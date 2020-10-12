LA Lakers 106-93 Miami Heat: Twitter erupts as LeBron James secures his 4th Finals MVP trophy with Jimmy Butler and crew going down in Game 6 | NBA Finals

The wait is finally over! The LA Lakers are the 2020 NBA Champions. LeBron James and co absolutely annihilated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and went on to lift the franchise's 17th title. As usual, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were at their absolute best and ensured that the Miami Heat stood no chance in pushing it to a Game 7.
As the 2019-20 NBA season comes to an end, let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to this historic LA Lakers win.
LeBron James dominates with another NBA Finals triple-double and wins his 4th Finals MVP
LeBron James came capped off his 17th season with a 28-point triple-double as he led the Lakers' offense against a listless Miami Heat. James was locked in right from the tip-off and ensured that the game was over long before the first half. With this, LeBron James became the first player to win NBA Finals MVPs with 3 different teams.
This championship comes at a special time for the Laker Nation. After LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's sad demise earlier this year, many felt this was the perfect way to pay tribute to the late superstar.
LA Lakers' Rajon Rondo made all the difference with a historic Finals performance
While LeBron James and Anthony Davis dominated on both ends of the court, it was Rajon Rondo's brilliance that made the difference in Game 6. Coming off the bench, the 34-year-old scored 19 points with 4 assists and 4 rebounds.
Coach Frank Vogel came up with a tactical masterpiece in Game 6 when he decided to put Alex Caruso in the starting lineup instead of Dwight Howard.
LA Lakers going small against the Miami Heat made a huge impact immediately as Anthony Davis was able to shut down Jimmy Butler in the paint.
With this victory, the LA Lakers are tied with the Boston Celtics with 17 championships in franchise history. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have shown no signs of slowing down, and the Los Angeles team will certainly be the favorites to overtake Celtics in the title-tally in the upcoming season.
Published 12 Oct 2020, 08:20 IST