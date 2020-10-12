NBA News Update: 'It's just basketball' Mark Jackson on fan reactions after Danny Green's miss for LA Lakers in Game 5, players react to Dak Prescott's injury

Game 6 of the NBA Finals between Miami Heat and the LA Lakers is already underway. After missing out on the chance to close out the series on Friday night, the LA Lakers will have one more opportunity to do so against the resilient Jimmy Butler and his crew. Danny Green was recently in the news for his infamous miss that could have gotten the Lakers a crucial lead in Game 5. In this article, we'll take a look at the latest reactions to Green's miss, along with other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy offer support for LA Lakers' Danny Green

NBA News Update: Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy spoke about the Danny Green incident before Game 6

Danny Green missed a wide-open 3 when the LA Lakers were trailing by 1 point with less than 10 seconds left in Game 5. This caused a lot of outrage among the fans and it, unfortunately, went too far as Green and his fiancee ended up getting death threats after the game.

Speaking about this unfortunate turn of events, NBA Experts Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy gave their opinions on the matter before Game 6. Jackson said he was embarrassed by the way the LA Lakers fans reacted to the incident and added:

"We're better than that as a people. It's just basketball."

Former Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy was distraught about the whole situation and reacted to Mark Jackson's comments by saying:

"I'm not sure we are better than that."

Irrespective of what happens in the rest of the series, LA Lakers fans should realize that it is, after all, just a game and that they should respect players and their personal lives irrespective of their on-court performances.

NBA News Update: Players offer prayers for Dak Prescott

NBA News Update: The NBA fraternity showed support for NFL star Dak Prescott after his freak injury

During an NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a freakish ankle injury.

The NBA fraternity has now come together to wish the 27-year-old a speedy recovery.

Wishing a quick and healthy recovery @dak 🙏🏽 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) October 11, 2020

Prayers up killa @dak 🙏🏾 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 11, 2020

NO WAY MAN!! — Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) October 11, 2020

Prayers up for Dak 🙏🏽 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 11, 2020

According to the latest news update, Prescott suffered a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

