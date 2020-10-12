NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for Utah Jazz going into the 2020-21 season

After a promising start to the 2020 NBA playoffs, Utah Jazz's dreams were shattered by the Denver Nuggets as they came back from a 3-1 deficit to knock the Jazz out in the first round. The pressure is mounting on the Utah Jazz to make some adjustments in the offseason that can help them make a deeper run in the playoffs next year. Here are some of their best NBA trade options going into the 2020-21 season.

3 best trade assets for the Utah Jazz in the offseason:

On paper, the Utah Jazz have a solid squad with two All-Stars and a talented set of role players around them. But there's more to it than meets the eye, and a few recent NBA trade rumors suggest the Jazz could move one of their superstars this offseason. Here are their three most valuable trade assets:

#3. Ed Davis

Utah Jazz v Memphis Grizzlies

Ed Davis' trade is not something that's going to turn Utah Jazz's fortunes around. But it'll help them get rid of his $5 million contract, which can be used somewhere else. After signing with the Jazz in 2019, Davis has been shockingly bad this season and averaged just 1.8 points per game during the regular season. With one year still left on his contract, the Utah Jazz will be looking to find a suitable buyer who can use the 31-year-old center in their rotations.

#2. Mike Conley Jr.

Advertisement

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz

Although Mike Conley's performances this year might make him seem more like a liability than an asset, his track record with the Memphis Grizzlies still makes him an attractive target for multiple teams.

Sources tell @KnicksFanTv the Knicks “number one priority” is to move Julius Randle this offseason with one possible trade sending Randle to Utah for Mike Conley and draft considerations



More here:https://t.co/9EeOdUFC2D — Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) September 7, 2020

The 31-year-old had one of his worst seasons this year with the Jazz and averaged just 14.4 points in the regular season. The point guard does better when he has the ball in his hands and would be better off with a team that lets him be the primary ball-handler.

NBA trade rumors have suggested swapping Kevin Love with Mike Conley as a potential option for the Utah Jazz. But they might have to sweeten the pot further to convince the Cleveland Cavaliers into accepting this trade.

Advertisement

#1. Rudy Gobert

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert is among the biggest and most surprising names who have recently been the subject of NBA trade rumors. Even though Gobert's numbers have been exceptional with the Utah Jazz, there are reasons to believe he'll be shipped in the upcoming offseason.

For one, Gobert's inability to shoot the ball has been causing floor spacing issues for the Utah Jazz on offense. The 7-footer usually clogs the paint, which might be limiting Donovan Mitchell's ability to attack the area.

Moreover, the 2020 All-Star will be eligible for a supermax contract extension in the offseason, and Utah Jazz are still not sure if they want to spend the big bucks on the 28-year-old. Given the market value of the two-time Defensive Player of the Year, the Jazz can get a lot in return by moving Gobert to another team.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics looking to bring in Larry Nance Jr. without giving up any of their 'Best 5'