NBA Trade Rumors: Rudy Gobert could be the defensive cornerstone the Washington Wizards direly need

The Washington Wizards are not in the best situation right now. Despite Bradley Beal transforming into a bonafide NBA superstar, the franchise's future still looks bleak, with John Wall yet to come back from an Achilles injury and there being almost no hope of the current roster making the NBA Playoffs. Due to these reasons, the Wizards have been surrounded by countless NBA trade rumors which have linked the franchise to a number of players, with the biggest name being Utah Jazz star, Rudy Gobert.

Gobert has had a solid season where he averaged 15.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. Despite being an important piece for the Jazz, NBA trade rumors have picked up on the discord present between the 28-year-old and his teammates and have reported that trading away the Frenchman could very much be on the table for the franchise.

On that note, let's analyze if Rudy Gobert's move to the Washington Wizards could be beneficial for both parties involved.

NBA Trade Rumors: How would this move look for the Washington Wizards?

Bradley Beal has made it clear that he is tired of losing. it may be wise for Rudy Gobert to consider a switch to the Washington Wizards

A move for Rudy Gobert could turn out to be stupendous for the Washington Wizards.

With players such as Rui Hachimura and Bradley Beal, the offense has hardly been the problem for the franchise. However, the team's defense, which is rated 29th in the entire NBA, has kept them from making the NBA Playoffs.

The acquisition of Rudy Gobert could change that immediately.

At just 28 years old, Rudy Gobert is already a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and would add significantly to the Washington Wizards' defensive resilience. Moreover, if John Wall can reach the heights that he once did, the franchise could have a big three and, perhaps, even a chance to contend for an NBA Championship.

We suggest trading away Jerome Robinson, Isaac Bonga, Moritz Wagner and the 9th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft in order to make this move happen.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Rudy Gobert consider moving to Washington?

It may be wise for Rudy Gobert to consider a switch to Washington.

If the situation is as dire as it is made out to be in NBA trade rumors, it may be a good idea for Rudy Gobert to consider an NBA trade to the Washington Wizards.

In Washington, Gobert could become a hero of sorts, taking the team to the next level by becoming their defensive anchor. While leaving the Utah Jazz would seem like a tough decision, it wouldn't be for nothing.

The Washington Wizards do have potential; it is just their defense that is lacking. If Rudy Gobert decides to make this NBA trade rumor come true, we could see the Washington Wizards become one of the better teams in the Western Conference, perhaps even overtaking the Utah Jazz in the future.

Rui Hachimura is greeted by fellow Japan native Yuta Watanabe and college teammate Brandon Clarke pregame in DC.

While only time will tell what Rudy Gobert decides to do next, this NBA trade could be one of high risk but an even higher reward for the player.

