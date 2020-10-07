In the NBA, a basketball league filled to the brim with players of elite caliber, the better a player is, the more fanfare and attention they receive.

As obvious as that may sound, sometimes the NBA community tends to place too much hype and attention around a player, in the process creating a level of excitement around the player which his ability simply doesn't warrant.

Considering the same, we have compiled a list of the Top 10 overrated players in the NBA in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Top 10 overrated players from the 2019-20 NBA season

For this list, we haven't considered players who are essentially sub-par but are ones who simply tend to receive more fanfare and attention than their abilities would justify. Without further ado, let's get started.

#10 Aaron Gordon (Orlando Magic)

Aaron Gordon

2019-20 NBA Season: 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists.

Coming in at number ten in our list of the top 10 overrated players in the 2019-20 NBA season is Aaron Gordon.

The 25-year-old is by no means a poor player, but it seems that his outstanding dunk contest performances have given many NBA fans the impression that he may be close to superstardom. But his numbers will tell you otherwise. He's an above-average player at best, someone who is a reliable third option when needed for the Orlando Magic.

#9 Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tobias Harris

2019-20 NBA Season: 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists.

Tobias Harris is a good two-way player for the Philadelphia 76ers, but too many fans have called him one of the best small forwards in the NBA, which is, however, not the case.

Tobias Harris knocks down the CLUTCH basket to give the @LAClippers the 117-115 victory! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/5Rr1x2yjsZ — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2019

As his numbers would tell you, Harris has performed well for the 76ers but only in the regular season. He is yet to prove himself consistently in the postseason with this team. Until he is able to do that, the hype and anticipation he is surrounded with will remain disproportionate.