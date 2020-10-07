NBA Trade Rumors: Would moving Rudy Gobert help Utah Jazz unlock Donovan Mitchell's true potential?

Donovan Mitchell averaged 24 points per game this regular season and shot an impressive 36.6% from beyond the arc. He took it up a notch in the playoffs and had 36.3 points per game in the series against the Denver Nuggets. While it may seem like Mitchell can only get better in the future and will soon be an MVP caliber player, there might be one thing stopping him from realizing his true potential - his teammate Rudy Gobert. In this article, we'll look at the reason behind this claim and go through some NBA trade rumors that can help the Utah Jazz fix it.

NBA Trade Rumors: Rudy Gobert occupying the paint might be hindering Donovan Mitchell's offense

Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz - Game Three

Donovan Mitchell made his All-Star debut in 2020, along with his teammate Rudy Gobert. Even though the duo might seem like a great fit on paper, there are elements of Gobert's game that are holding Spida Mitchell back. According to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, moving Rudy Gobert can help Donovan Mitchell become even more dangerous on the offense.

Donovan Mitchell put up unreal numbers against the Nuggets. Only the beginning 🔥



36.3 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 4.9 APG | 53% FG | 52% 3PT pic.twitter.com/kYz9DD9JmC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 2, 2020

Though Gobert is one of the best defensive bigs in the NBA, he can sometimes be a liability on the offense. He cannot shoot the ball and is usually in the paint when Utah Jazz have the ball.

Given Donovan Mitchell's athleticism, Gobert's presence severely limits him from driving to the paint and attacking the rim. The 24-year-old rarely gets an opportunity to run the point with a fully spread floor.

NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls can send younger stars to Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert

Advertisement

Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns

In case the Utah Jazz decide to make some changes and move their center, some NBA trade rumors suggest that the Chicago Bulls could be a potential destination for Gobert.

Rudy Gobert is still in his prime and is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Chicago would love to acquire his services to improve their defense and can offer players like Coby White, Lauri Markkanen, and Thaddeus Young in exchange.

Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. are names Bulls are hearing trade offers for, per reporthttps://t.co/Sfn9ylfKKD — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) August 1, 2020

Markkanen has the ability to shoot the ball from 3 and can play as a stretch 4 or 5 on the Utah Jazz. This trade will not only provide the Jazz with more shooting, but it'll also clear the lane for Donovan Mitchell to attack the rim and wreck havoc.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: 2 teams that can help Caris LeVert become a superstar if he leaves Brooklyn Nets