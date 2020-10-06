NBA Trade Rumors: 2 teams that can help Caris LeVert become a superstar if he leaves Brooklyn Nets

Caris LeVert was one of the best players in this year's seeding games and averaged over 23 points in the NBA bubble. Despite not being the primary scoring option on the Brooklyn Nets before the bubble, LeVert has managed to put up good numbers during his limited minutes. With the Nets now looking to add a third star to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert has been the subject of numerous NBA trade rumors because of his high trade value.

LeVert is most effective when he has the ball in his hands, and that seems highly unlikely with Durant and Irving being on the court next year. Assuming the 27-year-old ends up leaving the Nets this offseason, here are two teams that can help him get closer to stardom in the future:

NBA Trade Rumors: Caris LeVert to San Antonio Spurs

After more than 2 decades of dominance, Gregg Popovich's San Antonio Spurs are no longer contenders in the Western Conference. Their 2 superstars are past their prime, and the young core needs a few more years before they can challenge other top teams. Joining the Spurs will allow Caris LeVert to get more minutes and can elevate his offense to the next level.

NBA trade rumors suggest that the Brooklyn Nets are desperate to add a big name to their roster, and DeMar DeRozan might be the answer. The Spurs can move DeRozan after a sign-and-trade and get Caris LeVert in return. LeVert can be the primary ball-handler on a young Spurs team and can gel well with Derrick White and Dejounte Murray.

NBA Trade Rumors: Caris LeVert to New Orleans Pelicans

While the Spurs trade makes Caris LeVert the primary option on the team, a move to New Orleans can make him part of a 'big 3'. According to NBA trade rumors, Jrue Holiday might be on his way out this offseason, and the Pelicans will be looking to add younger players to their roster.

Caris LeVert can join Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson as they look to make the leap and become a contender in the West. A trade involving Jrue Holiday in exchange for Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie might be a win-win for both teams involved.

