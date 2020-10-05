NBA Trade Rumors: Why a James Harden-Ben Simmons swap can be a win-win for both Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers

With the departure of Mike D'Antoni, a few fans are wondering if the Houston Rockets will hit the reset button this offseason and look to rebuild for the future. James Harden has been the face of the franchise for the past eight years, and the Rockets have never made it to the NBA Finals during this time. In this NBA trade rumor piece, we'll analyze the pros and cons of the possibility of James Harden being shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons.

NBA Trade Rumors: A James Harden-Joel Embiid pairing will be the most destructive duo on offense

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets are going through a similar crisis at the moment. Despite having two All-NBA caliber superstars on their roster, they're still nowhere close to winning a championship because of their playing styles.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden To Philadelphia 76ers For Ben Simmons, Mike Scott, Zhaire Smith & No. 21 Pick https://t.co/on2uot5ttm — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) October 5, 2020

There have been a few NBA trade rumors already about Ben Simmons moving out of Philadelphia this year. Swapping Simmons with James Harden could just be a win-win for both the teams involved.

James Harden would be a much better fit with Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers because of their complementary skills. Harden usually draws a double team on the perimeter, and this would let Embiid dominate in the paint. Harden and Embiid's presence on the court would also leave shooters like Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson more open.

This offensive duo would make the Philadelphia 76ers a strong contender in the East next season.

Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons can be the face of the Houston Rockets franchise for many years

Philadelphia 76ers v Dallas Mavericks

As far as the Houston Rockets are concerned, they'd be getting a 24-year-old All-Star from the Philadelphia 76ers who can dominate on both ends of the court. Ben Simmons would also alleviate their defensive woes and can contribute close to 20 points on the other end. Russell Westbrook is already 31 years old, and the Rockets can start building for the future around the young Philadelphia 76ers star.

Ben Simmons' shooting, however, will remain a concern. But with the departure of Mike D'Antoni, Houston Rockets might consider moving away from the 3-point oriented offensive style.

Just so we’re clear I’m a huge Ben Simmons supporter. I believe what he brings to the table for a team can be transcendent. Surround Ben with the right tools and you’re looking at a MVP candidate. #Yoda pic.twitter.com/lvLaP2kl0f — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) October 2, 2020

Irrespective, Simmons is one of the best players in attacking the rim and has the skills to penetrate and get the ball to an open shooter. While this NBA trade might not make the Philadelphia 76ers favorites next year, they will be a strong contender in the future once they get the right pieces around the Australian.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden might take a leaf out of AD's book and join the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason