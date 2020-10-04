NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden might take a leaf out of AD's book and join the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason

The Houston Rockets have once again failed to break their playoff curse despite having 2 superstars on the roster. While it's easy to assume that the Rockets will give it another shot and run it back next year, there's a small chance that James Harden might have had enough. Even though there aren't many NBA trade rumors about Harden yet, the 31-year-old might decide to move on from the Houston Rockets this offseason in search of a championship contender.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to add a superstar next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and pairing him up with James Harden might make them the overwhelming favorites to win the title next year.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden might force his way out of Houston Rockets in pursuit of a championship

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two

James Harden has been the NBA scoring champion and a top-3 MVP candidate for the past 3 years. Despite making the Western Conference Finals twice, the Beard has never made it to the NBA Finals with the Houston Rockets. He is 31 years old and has only a few good years left.

James Harden might take a leaf out of Anthony Davis' book and request a trade to join the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason.

With his latest honor, three-time defending NBA scoring champion James Harden:



• Becomes the only player to make the All-NBA First Team in each of the last four seasons



• Ties Hakeem Olajuwon for most All-NBA First Team honors (6) in #Rockets historyhttps://t.co/jNntnnsIpZ — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) September 16, 2020

Anthony Davis, despite being a top 10 player in the league, didn't see much success in the playoffs stage with the New Orleans Pelicans. He forced a trade in 2019 to join LeBron James and the LA Lakers, and he immediately made it to the NBA Finals in 2020.

Harden might be tempted to follow a similar route as Houston Rockets' championship window shrinks every year. The Milwaukee Bucks were the No. 1 seed in the East and are just a piece away from winning a title.

NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks can be favorites next season with Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden

Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Three

There are already a plethora of NBA trade rumors suggesting that the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to add another star playmaker who can shoot the ball. James Harden is the best scorer in the league and can be a great playmaker if the situation demands. Harden and Antetokounmpo will become the most destructive one-two punch in the league and will be a nightmare for any opponent team.

So, now what for Giannis and the Bucks? On how Giannis needs to improve his own game, why the Chris Paul trade idea makes sense, the supporting cast, player power, and intel on a surprise team hoping to make a run at Giannis next offseason: https://t.co/IubtjV5ON8 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 9, 2020

While this NBA trade looks good on paper, it'll be hard for the Bucks to pull off because of their cap space limitations. The beef between Harden and the Greek Freak in the past will have a role to play too. But if the two superstars decide to brush aside their differences to work towards their common goal, the Milwaukee Bucks can find a way to convince the Houston Rockets and pull off this blockbuster trade.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the Chicago Bulls going into the 2020-21 season