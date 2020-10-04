NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the Chicago Bulls going into the 2020-21 season

The upcoming offseason will be crucial for the Chicago Bulls. After failing to make the playoffs for the last three years, the pressure is mounting on the Bulls to make significant roster upgrades to stay relevant in the Eastern Conference. In light of some recent NBA trade rumors, let's take a look at the dream starting 5 for the Chicago Bulls going into the 2020-21 NBA season.

Dream starting 5 for the Chicago Bulls next season

The Chicago Bulls have wasted multiple years trying to build a team around their star, Zach Lavine. With Lavine's free agency coming up in 2022, time's running out for the Bulls to impress and retain the 25-year-old. They are expected to make some big moves in the offseason to get back into playoff contention in 2021.

Point Guard: Derrick Rose

NBA Trade Rumors: Are Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose on their way out of the Detroit Pistons?

Recent NBA trade rumors suggest that the Detroit Pistons might go into a complete rebuild and offload their stars, Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, in the offseason.

Derrick Rose, if available, would be an intriguing prospect for the Chicago Bulls. He was drafted by the Bulls in 2008 and spent 8 successful years in Chi-Town. A return to his former team makes a lot of sense since the Bulls desperately need another playmaker to help Zach Lavine.

Despite his injury concerns, Rose has shown improvement in his game in the past two years and can contribute close to 20 points a game on a daily basis.

Shooting Guard: DeMar DeRozan

NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls should try to land DeMar DeRozan is he is available in the offseason

After failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 1997, the San Antonio Spurs might be looking to hit the reset button to rebuild from scratch. DeMar DeRozan might not be at his peak anymore but he's still among the best scorers in the league today.

The Spurs have several big decision to make in the offseason, and they might very well consider making everyone on the roster available for trade.https://t.co/MCPfrqEsaf — Spurs Nation (@SpursNationCP) October 3, 2020

Chicago Bulls should try to land the 31-year-old if he becomes available in the offseason. DeRozan's shooting is lethal from mid-range, and he can still average over 20 points per game in a season. The 4-time All-Star will elevate the Bulls offense to the next level and will give them a fighting chance in the playoffs.

Small Forward: Zach Lavine

NBA Trade Rumors: The Chicago Bulls will likely try to get more star power on their roster

Despite spending 6 successful years in the league, Zach Lavine has never played a playoff game in his career. This season, the 25-year-old averaged 25.5 points in the regular season and shot an impressive 38% from the 3-point line.

Zach LaVine is more than a dunker.



Evolves his game every year.



2014-15:

🔲10.1 PPG

🔲42.2 FG%



2015-16:

🔲14 PPG

🔲45.2 FG%



2016-17:

🔲18.9 PPG

🔲45.9 FG%



2017-18 (torn ACL recovery)

🔲16.7 PPG

🔲38.3 FG%



2018-19:

🔲23.7 PPG

🔲46.7 FG%



2019-20:

🔲25.5 PPG

🔲45.0 FG% pic.twitter.com/GAxC2AXpil — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2020

Because of the lack of support around him, Lavine's talents are being wasted in Chicago. With his free agency coming up in two years, the Bulls will try their best to get more star power on their roster to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Power Forward: Lauri Markkanen

NBA Trade Rumors: Lauri Markkanen might be a star in the making for the Chicago Bulls

The Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Lauri Markkanen and sent him to the Chicago Bulls as part of the Zach Lavine trade. The 7-footer averaged close to 17 points in his first two seasons and shot 36% from downtown.

Despite his defensive woes, Markkanen has a high ceiling and is bound to improve in the upcoming years. It's hard to find a big man who can shoot the 3-ball in the league, and the 23-year-old might be a star in the making for the Chicago Bulls.

Center: Wendell Carter Jr.

NBA Trade Rumors: Wendell Carter Jr. will likely be a key piece for the Chicago Bulls in the upcoming season

Wendell Carter Jr. has been the subject of a few NBA trade rumors because of his recent injury history. However, if the Chicago Bulls decide to take their chances with the 21-year-old, it might pay off in a few years, given the potential the youngster has shown during the past season.

Carter averaged 11.3 points and 9.4 rebounds in the 2019-20 regular season. He's got the skill-set to contribute on both ends of the floor and might turn into a key piece for the Bulls in the upcoming season.

