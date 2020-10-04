NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the Miami Heat going into the 2020-21 season

Irrespective of what happens in the 2020 NBA Finals, the Miami Heat's future is looking bright. Jimmy Butler and the young crew around him have shown an ability to handle pressure and beat any team on a given day. However, with the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors coming back into the mix, the Miami Heat might need a piece or two to win the championship in the coming years. In this article, we'll look at the starting 5 for Miami Heat next season based on some of the NBA trade rumors that are doing the rounds.

Dream starting 5 for the Miami Heat next season

Before we begin, we should keep in mind that the Miami Heat will not be spending big in the upcoming offseason. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a free agent in 2021, and multiple NBA trade rumors have suggested that the Heat will save cap space for landing the big star. However, Miami will still look to improve their roster by signing some star players on a short one-year deal.

Point Guard: Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry's contract with the Toronto Raptors will be expiring in 2021. Kyle Lowry is 34 and is much older than the rest of the Raptors' core team. If the 2019 champions decide to add younger talents to their core team, Miami Heat might be the perfect trade partner in the offseason.

If the Raptors wanted to pursue a Kyle Lowry trade this offseason, what would their options be?@ekoreen offers 7 hypothetical present and future-focused deals.



(Subscribe now for $1.25/month CAD)https://t.co/Uz4dv3zdS6 — The Athletic Toronto (@TheAthleticTO) September 30, 2020

Given his work ethic and dedication to the craft, Kyle Lowry will be a great fit next to Jimmy Butler at the Miami Heat. With the possibility of Goran Dragic leaving in this year's free agency, Lowry will be the perfect veteran guard who can help them get closer to a championship.

Shooting Guard: Tyler Herro

Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat

Tyler Herro showed superstar potential during the playoffs in the Orlando bubble. The 20-year-old has already made a name for himself as one of the best shooters in the league. As he gets more comfortable in his own skin, Herro will be among the top players in the league in a few year's time. The rookie's defense, however, will need to improve considerably in the coming years if he wants to cement his place as a starter on the team.

Small Forward: Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers - Game One

Jimmy Butler proved once again that he deserves to be considered among the top 10 players in the NBA. He led a young Miami roster to the 2020 NBA Finals by upsetting top teams along the way.

Butler has the ability to guard the best player on the opponent team and can hit big shots on the other end when it matters the most. Butler's leadership will be crucial as the Miami Heat look to continue contending for the championship.

Power Forward: Montrezl Harrell

Los Angeles Clippers v Chicago Bulls

LA Clippers are looking for ways to upgrade their roster in the offseason, and Montrezl Harrell is one of their few assets that can get them good returns. Harrell will be a free agent this year, and the Clippers can consider a sign-and-trade scenario in the upcoming offseason.

Report: Miami Heat could offer Montrezl Harrell big one-year deal this offseasonhttps://t.co/Zj9MUQewL3 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 29, 2020

There are already some NBA trade rumors about the Miami Heat being interested in Harrell, and it's easy to see why. The 26-year-old will bring in much-needed size to the Heat roster and can be a weapon on the offensive end.

Center: Bam Adebayo

Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo was arguably the best big man in the league this season. The 23-year-old made his All-Star debut in 2020 and was also part of the All-Defensive Second Team. Though a bit undersized to play at 5, Adebayo more than makes up for it with his incredible athletic ability. He'll be a key piece on the Miami Heat roster as they look to become a dominating force in the East in the coming years.

