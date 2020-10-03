NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the Phoenix Suns going into the 2020-21 season

The Phoenix Suns had a short yet incredible run in the 2020 Orlando bubble. Despite failing to qualify for the playoffs, they were the best team during the seeding games and went undefeated in their last eight games of the season. With this newfound rhythm, the Suns are expected to make a strong run for the playoffs spot next year. Recent NBA trade rumors have suggested how they can get even better in the upcoming season.

Dream starting 5 for the Phoenix Suns for the 2020-21 season

The core group of the Phoenix Suns team is still relatively young, and they might need a few more years before they can compete for the title. However, if some of the suggested NBA trade rumors materialize in the offseason, the Suns can be dark horses in 2021 and cause an upset or two in the postseason. Here's the dream starting 5 for the Phoenix Suns in the 2020-21 season:

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball

NBL Rd 15 - Illawarra v South East Melbourne

LaMelo Ball is the most exciting prospect in this year's NBA Draft. The 19-year-old has already made a name for himself due to his impeccable passing and playmaking abilities during his time in the Australian Basketball League.

If he is not the best prospect in the draft, the 19-year-old Ball is certainly the best-known. https://t.co/UB7No7S5rf — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) September 29, 2020

There have been multiple NBA trade rumors about how the Phoenix Suns can pair up the exciting youngste with Devin Booker in the backcourt. The Suns can move up in the lottery by trading Kelly Oubre Jr., and their No.10 draft pick to either the Golden State Warriors or the Minnesota Timberwolves to have a shot at LaMelo Ball.

Shooting Guard: Devin Booker

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

There are really no surprises here. Devin Booker has been getting better every year since his NBA debut in 2015. Booker averaged a whopping 26.6 points and 6.5 assists in the regular season and was named an All-Star in 2020.

Devin Booker has been selected to replace Dame in the All-Star Game 🙌



Book is also taking his spot in the 3-Point Contest pic.twitter.com/UZurD2uGaI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2020

The 23-year-old will be the leader of the Suns offense in the coming years as they look to make an impact in the postseason.

Small Forward: Mikal Bridges

Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

Though Mikal Bridges' numbers don't look that impressive on paper, he has shown flashes of brilliance at times on the court and has a high ceiling. Due to his effectiveness on either end of the floor, some experts are already comparing the 24-year-old with LA Clippers' superstar Kawhi Leonard. Bridges' growth as a player in the coming year will be a crucial factor for Phoenix Suns' success next season.

Power Forward: Cameron Johnson

Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns

Rookie Cameron Johnson had a slow start to his 2019-20 season but showed great promise towards the end of the campaign. While his average of 8.8 points per game is bound to improve in the coming seasons, his shooting from downtown has been spot-on, as the 24-year-old shot 39% from beyond the arc. The future definitely looks bright for the Phoenix Suns as they might have found the solution to their power forward problem in Cam Johnson.

Center: Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns

Despite some recent NBA trade rumors linking Deandre Ayton with an exit, the Phoenix Suns should stick with the 22-year-old as their starting center. Even though Ayton has not lived up to the expectations placed on him, the 2018 No.1 NBA Draft pick still has a long way to go before he hits his peak. Ayton averaged 18.2 points this season and had an impressive 11.5 rebounds per game. As Ayton grows his skill-set and matures in the coming years, he could form a formidable partnership with Devin Booker, which could become one of the best in the Western Conference.

