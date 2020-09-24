NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns could land LaMelo Ball with this move

The Phoenix Suns surprised every NBA fan with their breathtaking brand of basketball in the bubble where they went 8-0. Unfortunately, even a 100% win rate couldn't propel them into the playoffs. Having said that, Devin Booker and co. showed enough promise for the Phoenix Suns fans to believe that their playoff drought could end next season. A few NBA trade rumors have linked them with players who could help them accomplish the same.

Perhaps the player who could elevate Phoenix Suns to the next level might be available in the 2020 NBA draft itself. The Suns have the 10th overall pick and are unlikely to be able to select a wonder talent that late in the lottery. Thus it might make sense for them to try and trade their way up.

NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns could part with Kelly Oubre Jr. to land Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st overall pick

Oubre Jr. has a picturesque dunk in him.

24-year-old forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is quickly blossoming into one of the league's most exciting players. Since joining the Phoenix Suns from the Washington Wizards in the middle of the 2018-19 season, Oubre Jr. has improved tremendously. He has upped his scoring to nearly 19 points per game while shooting at 45%. He is also one of the most athletic players in the league and can rise up to posterize just about anyone.

KELLY OUBRE PUTBACK DUNK DAGGER. pic.twitter.com/eUQcJGgs41 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 9, 2019

However, Kelly Oubre Jr. was not present in the NBA bubble with the Phoenix Suns when they played some of the best basketball in the franchise's recent history. The 3-4 combination of Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges worked perfectly for Monty Williams' men, and one wouldn't blame them for heading into next season with the same starting-5. In that case, they would need to get the most they can from Kelly Oubre Jr.

NBA Trade Rumors: LaMelo Ball NBL stats

LaMelo Ball knows exactly what it is like to play with and against professionals.

Career points per game - 17.0

Career assists per game - 6.8

Career rebounds per game - 7.6

Career field goal % - 37.5%

Career 3-pt % - 25.0%.

LaMelo Ball is one of the most NBA-ready players present in the 2020 draft class. His numbers playing in the National Basketball League (NBL) speak for themselves.

Like Ben Simmons, LaMelo Ball is significantly taller than the average point-guard. The 6'7" floor general can do just about everything and has shown the potential of averaging close to a triple-double in the NBA. He isn't a super-efficient scorer, but his skillset could be perfect alongside an explosive shooting-guard like Devin Booker.

Flashback to LaMelo Ball dropping 92 points & 7 assists in a single game! pic.twitter.com/8ueDTIlHm4 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 23, 2020

The Phoenix Suns do have a very decent playmaker in Ricky Rubio right now, but if they could manage to snag a talent like LaMelo Ball who has a much higher ceiling, they should take that chance.

NBA Trade Rumors: How can the Phoenix Suns land LaMelo Ball?

Minnesota Timberwolves need to get Towns more help.

With a world-class center like Karl-Anthony Towns in their roster, the Minnesota Timberwolves cannot afford to waste more seasons without any real ambitions of challenging for a playoff spot, at the very least.

With D'Angelo Russell also joining the squad, the Timberwolves could be one piece away from cracking the playoffs. Kelly Oubre Jr. - who has gotten better and better in every single year of his career so far - could be that guy.

The Phoenix Suns could swap their 10th overall pick with the 1st overall pick that the Minnesota Timberwolves have and present the latter with Oubre Jr. as compensation. If the Phoenix Suns have any second thoughts about drafting Ball, they could always trade the pick again for another asset.