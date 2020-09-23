NBA Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield not happy as sixth man for Sacramento Kings

After a breakout season last year, Buddy Hield has had a tumultuous run in 2019-20. His name had featured in early NBA trade rumors last summer given that negotiations of an extension with the Sacramento Kings had hit an impasse. He eventually signed a 4-year $86 million deal laden with extra incentives but his performances dipped.

Buddy Hield is an absolute hooper. He could average 25 a game in the league, but the Kings aren’t committing to him being a go to guy for them 🤦🏽‍♂️ He can go the place of a Dame, Murray and Curry but he goes into games not knowing how he will be utilized that night. Straight buck. pic.twitter.com/4T84vHbdz4 — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) September 19, 2020

Hield's misfortunes on the court coincided with the ascent of Bogdan Bogdanovic who eventually replaced him as the starter on the Sacramento Kings. Although the move worked out and Buddy Hield gradually found his mojo, murmurs of discontent on his end have not died down.

NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings to consider moving Buddy Hield?

Buddy Hield was expected to target an All-Star berth after breaking the 20 points per game barrier last season, however, he ended up having a slightly worse year comparatively. As per Sam Amick, the Bahamas native isn't happy with a bench role either and that could lead the Sacramento Kings into testing the trade market for him.

“You’ve got the Buddy Hield situation. He does not see himself as a sixth man. He’s not happy as a sixth man. That problem is not going away, and you gave him starter money. Do you test the market on Buddy? Can you get anything back?”

Choosing between Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Bogdan Bogdanovic situation is set to influence a lot of key decisions for the Sacramento Kings. The Serbian declined a 4-year $51 million offer last October and is set to test his worth as a restricted free agent. He averaged 15.1 points per game this season – on 37.2% shooting from downtown – which is just four fewer than Buddy Hield.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (35 PTS) went OFF for a new career-high 💪 pic.twitter.com/GSnP0eqtef — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 6, 2020

Bogdanovic too can have a breakout year himself next season if afforded a chance. He's also a direct alternative for Hield. So, the Sacramento Kings could seriously consider moving Hield If matching offers for Bogdanovic turns out to be cheaper than the current deal that the former is on.

