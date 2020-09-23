NBA Rumors: 5 Players Golden State Warriors can sign with their trade exception this offseason

The Golden State Warriors boast of a top-heavy roster and also own the No.2 overall draft pick. In addition to that, they have a $17.2 million trade exception that they created by sending Andre Iguodala to Memphis Grizzlies last summer. Several NBA rumors have listed targets for the Golden State Warriors and given the value of the trade exception, the Dubs can acquire a vital piece this offseason.

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors looking to sign veterans?

Steve Kerr mentioned in an interview recently that the team will be looking to sign some veterans. However, that shouldn't rule out youngsters with about four to five years of experience either. On that note, let us look at five players that the Golden State Warriors could target this offseason with their trade exception.

#1 Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder has shown that he can hold his own against the best. A decent perimeter defender, Schroder would be a great option to command the Golden State Warriors' second unit. He recorded his career-high shooting percentages of almost 47% this year and his mid-range game is impeccable.

OKC Thunder will be looking to cut his $15.5 million salary if they go for a full-blown rebuild. But given Sam Presti's shrewd nature, he would want some draft stock in return. The Golden State Warriors may feel the urge to send the second overall pick the other way in return for picks not projected to go as high.

#2 Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Advertisement

Kelly Oubre Jr. certainly had a breakout season with the Phoenix Suns in 2019-20. However, him not being a part of the NBA restart allowed Mikal Bridges to bloom. The latter is a direct replacement (and a possible upgrade) for Oubre who is on a comparatively expensive, expiring deal so the Suns may be open to moving him.

Oubre would add value as a prototypical 3-and-D wing for the Golden State Warriors. At the same time, his roughly $14.5 million salary fits the bill. However, Phoenix could look for assets in return and the Warriors wouldn't be too keen to attach the No.2 pick here.

#3 Robert Covington

Robert Covington

Robert Covington is possibly the best fit for the Golden State Warriors. He can shoot from downtown, is a robust defender, and has already shown with the Houston Rockets that he can play the stretch five in a small ball system.

New acquisition Robert Covington buries two clutch triples late in the @HoustonRockets road win! #OneMission pic.twitter.com/lGU4eqSELs — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2020

His $12 million salary makes more sense for the Golden State Warriors who would also save on luxury tax a bit. The biggest issue is Covington's availability. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta could look to reduce the wage bill in case Daryl Morey doesn't find a way to improve the roster and then Covington could be on the market.

#4 Rudy Gay

Rudy Gay

Rudy Gay has been linked to Golden State Warriors several times over the last decade with NBA rumors surfacing almost every year about the possibility of the veteran's move to the Bay Area. At 34, Gay is past his prime but he's highly likely to be available for the Golden State Warriors at zero cost.

The San Antonio Spurs would be over the salary cap if DeMar DeRozan opts into his player option and moving Rudy Gay's $14 million contract would make sense. Gay is a serviceable player off the bench who could easily average double digits and add the veteran presence on a contending team. He's a decent defender too.

#5 Josh Richardson

Josh Richardson

Among the slew of bad contracts that the Philadelphia 76ers own, Josh Richardson is one piece of value who stands out and is easily movable in case the franchise wants to save some money. He's a decent wing who averaged 13.7 points on 43% shooting last season and can defend three positions.

Josh Richardson with AUTHORITY! 🔨 pic.twitter.com/wYpCX9kcbO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 10, 2020

Richardson is roughly owed an average $11 million salary across the next two years making him one of the more valuable options who would save the Golden State Warriors a lot on tax. But you can almost guarantee that the Sixers would ask the Warriors to include the No.2 pick in any deal that is tabled.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - 5 unlikely moves the Golden State Warriors could make this off-season that can shake up the league