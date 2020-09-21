NBA Trade Rumors: 5 unlikely moves the Golden State Warriors could make this off-season that can shake up the league 

The Golden State Warriors have been surrounded by an incredible number of NBA trade rumors ever since the franchise was awarded the second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

However, as is usually the case, many NBA trade rumors tend to look past reality and suggest moves that are very much outside the realm of possibility. On that note, here are five unlikely trades for the Golden State Warriors that could seriously shake up the NBA if they do happen.

NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo to move to Golden State Warriors

NBA Trade Rumors have suggested that Giannis Antetokounmpo could move to the Golden State Warriors.

Not many NBA trade rumors come more steeped in fantasy than this one.

Yes, of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo would fit seamlessly into the system here, but that is hardly the problem. Not only do the Golden State Warriors not have the space in their salary cap for the NBA superstar, but they would also have to give up too much to get him.

The best case scenario we see for the Warriors in this case is trading away Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and their 2020 draft pick for the 25-year-old, but even that would be a stretch. The popular NBA trade rumor here is that the Milwaukee Bucks would likely ask for Klay Thompson along with assets for Antetokounmpo, something that we just don't see happening.

However, if the Golden State Warriors can find a way to bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo without losing their core players, the franchise would once again become one of the most unbeatable ones in the history of the NBA.

NBA Trade Rumors: Marcus Smart to leave the Boston Celtics for San Francisco

Marcus Smart has been linked to the Golden State Warriors in NBA Trade Rumors.

With the decline of Golden State Warriors' star Draymond Green, many NBA trade rumors are suggesting possible alternatives for the 30-year-old, with Celtics' star Marcus Smart getting the most mentions in this regard.

The basis of this NBA trade rumor lies in the fact that the Boston Celtics may be looking to shed some big contracts in order to increase space in their salary cap. Fortunately, experts have come forward to disprove this rumor completely.

Marcus Smart is seen as a key piece in a Boston Celtics team that is looking to contend for an NBA Championship in both the present and the near future. With this in mind, it would be downright diabolical for the historic franchise to trade away an essential player to another team, even if they are in a different conference.

However, if the Golden State Warriors could turn this NBA trade rumor into reality, not only would their defense take a massive jump, but their already impressive long range offense would improve dramatically and strike fear in the hearts of all the other teams in the league.