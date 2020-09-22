NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the Golden State Warriors going into the 2020-21 season

The Golden State Warriors will be looking to contend for a championship once again when the Chase Center reopens for the 2020-21 NBA season. The Warriors were the worst team in the NBA this season, with star guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both missing nearly the entirety of the campaign. However, with the two fully recovered and raring to go, the Golden State Warriors fans should fancy their chances next season. Moreover, NBA trade rumors have linked them to players who could further strengthen the team.

Irrespective of what happens this offseason, the Golden State Warriors will be able to field a strong starting five when the 2020-21 NBA campaign kicks off.

Let's take a look at the dream (yet, realistic) starting 5 for the Golden State Warriors going into the 2020-21 season.

Point Guard: Stephen Curry

No surprises here as franchise legend Stephen Curry will continue to lead the team into his 12th season in the NBA. One of the greatest point guards of all time, the sport missed the magic of Stephen Curry this season, as he was sidelined for nearly the entirety of the campaign. Curry will be the highest-paid player in the entire league next season and will be hungry to drop big numbers once again.

Shooting Guard: Klay Thompson

A year ago today, Klay Thompson dropped 60 points in 29 minutes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mZgG4YqWOc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2017

Still no new faces, and the backcourt is completed by the other half of the Splash Bros. - Klay Thompson. Thompson tore his left ACL while participating in the 2019 NBA Finals and made it clear he was not going to rush his way back to action. As a result, it has been well over a year since Klay Thompson last suited up for an NBA game. His return is long overdue, and it'll be great to have him back alongside Curry again.

Small Forward: Deni Avdija

It never gets normal watching Deni Avdija film and seeing him play on the same team as Amare Stoudemire.



The only Timberwolves who were in the NBA while Stoudemire was are Towns, Russell and James Johnson. KAT and DLo were rookies in Amare’s final year.

pic.twitter.com/GVfEy6ojj4 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) September 16, 2020

The first newcomer in this hypothetical Golden State Warriors starting five, 19-year-old Israeli-Serbian wonderkid Deni Avdija, could slot straight into the number 3 spot. The Golden State Warriors have the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and are apparently interested in picking the former Maccabi Tel Aviv player.

With his inclusion, the Warriors will have an extra playmaker on the roster. Moreover, Avdija has shown tremendous defensive potential and athleticism in his young career so far.

Power Forward: Draymond Green

Green has a lot to prove this season

Another familiar face from GSW's earlier title-winning squads, Draymond Green continues to be the 'glue guy' of the team. Green is a fantastic basketball player with a wide skillset. He is an excellent defender, playmaker, and leader, without whom the Golden State Warriors just wouldn't be the same. Entering his ninth year as a professional now, the 30-year-old would love to prove his doubters wrong this time around.

Center: Nikola Vucevic

Vucevic was terrific against the Bucks in the playoffs.

This is perhaps the one big splash the Golden State Warriors can pull off this offseason. This GSW team is very strong as it is, but small forward Andrew Wiggins' chemistry with the rest of the team is still questionable. As a result, a trade for Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic should be considered. Vucevic is an excellent stretch five who is capable of doing just about everything offensively. The Golden State Warriors would become an absolute force with the Montenegrin running the 5. A potential trade is discussed here.

