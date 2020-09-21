NBA Trade Rumors: 5 teams Ben Simmons could leave Philadelphia 76ers for this off-season

Ben Simmons had a very decent third full NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 24-year-old made the All-NBA 3rd team, the NBA All-Defensive team and led the league in steals. Ben Simmons has blossomed into a fine point guard who has the wonderful ability to make everyone around him better. He averaged 16.4 points, 8 assists and 7.8 rebounds on 58% shooting. Those numbers are clearly elite, and it is no surprise to see NBA trade rumors surround him at the moment, given the Philadelphia 76ers' struggles in the playoffs.

Should the two-time All-Star decide to leave the Philadelphia 76ers for greener pastures, just about every team in the NBA will show considerable interest in trading for him.

Ben Simmons is a winner who just needs the right pieces around him to make considerable noise in the playoffs. The Philadelphia 76ers will surely try to do the same but they have some contracts that will likely prove difficult to deal with. It wouldn't be a huge surprise if Ben Simmons asked for a move.

Here are the 5 best destinations for Ben Simmons to keep an eye out for this off-season.

#5 NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors can lighten Curry's burden with Ben Simmons move

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons could lighten the burden on Stephen Curry at the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors already have arguably the best point guard in the NBA in Stephen Curry. Still, it would be a good move to bring in an elite floor general like Ben Simmons to the team given how dangerous Curry can be in catch and shoot situations. Stephen Curry is known for his mazy runs off the ball, using multiple screens to get open and knocking down good looks.

The Golden State Warriors have a valuable second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, which can be coupled with someone like an Andrew Wiggins to land Ben Simmons.

#4 NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans could have a dynamic duo in Zion and Simmons

NBA Trade Rumors: The New Orleans Pelicans could try and pair Zion Williamson with Ben Simmons

With a generational talent like Zion Williamson at the helm, it only makes sense for the New Orleans Pelicans to try and pair him alongside one of the best passers in the league.

Ben Simmons throwing up perfectly measured lobs for Williamson would be absolutely lethal, as it already is to some extent with Lonzo Ball at point guard. Simmons is a complete player who would help the young New Orleans Pelicans squad get better while improving himself.

They would all likely peak at the same time, when they will surely be one of the favorites to win an NBA championship. The Pelicans have a number of draft picks and young assets that they could flip to acquire someone like Ben Simmons.

#3 NBA Trade Rumors: Portland Trail Blazers can offer the 76ers a gifted scorer

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the hottest offensive teams in the NBA right now but have a defense that has continued to let them down time and again.

Ben Simmons would improve the team in that sector overnight while also allowing them to use Damian Lillard off the ball.

Lillard is one of the best in the NBA when it comes to creating his own shots but it would be great if he had the option to allow someone else to take on that responsibility from time to time, reducing the playmaking pressure on him.

Ben Simmons on hand in Portland for #WARRIORSvBLAZERS! pic.twitter.com/9M6KYWVWoF — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2016

The Blazers would have to part with an iconic franchise player in CJ McCollum but if they want to win a championship, such a move could well be what it takes to get them over the line.

#2 NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks could promise Ben Simmons a fool-proof project

The New York Knicks have plenty of valuable picks and young players that could interest the Philadelphia 76ers. While they are nowhere near contention yet, they could sell Ben Simmons a long-time project which he might want to be a part of. Playing in the Madison Square Garden is enticing in itself.

Moreover, the presence of Ben Simmons could enable the New York Knicks to rack up another big name from the 2021 free agency class.

With Simmons, Barrett and potentially another star, the New York Knicks could plummet back among the elites in the Eastern Conference.

#1 NBA Trade Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder have all the draft picks in the world

NBA Trade Rumors: The Philadelphia 76ers could be interested in Chris Paul

If the Philadelphia 76ers decide to shake things up completely and rebuild for the future, nobody would be able to interest them as much as the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC have a plethora of future draft picks that would be priceless to a team looking to build from scratch. Moreover, they have a number of solid players who the Philadelphia 76ers could be interested in. Chris Paul could be an option if they don't want to break up the roster just yet.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they'd be looking at a backcourt of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ben Simmons - two young stars who could be the best backcourt duo in the NBA in the coming years.

