NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks could make a move for Donovan Mitchell in the future

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, at 24, is definitely the face of the franchise. He is a restricted free agent this NBA offseason, and quite understandably, the Utah Jazz are going to offer him a max extension. General Manager Justin Zanik clearly sees the young star as the piece around which the team will be built in the near future, and rightfully so. While no NBA trade rumors have suggested anything other than those mentioned above, there is reason to believe that things could change in the future.

Donovan Mitchell put up unreal numbers against the Nuggets. Only the beginning 🔥



36.3 PPG | 5.0 RPG | 4.9 APG | 53% FG | 52% 3PT pic.twitter.com/kYz9DD9JmC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 2, 2020

Donovan Mitchell received his first All-Star selection in the 2019-20 season, where he averaged a career-high 24 points on 45% efficiency from the floor. He reached a whole new level in the 2020 NBA playoffs, where he averaged a whopping 36.3 points on over 50% shooting.

Mitchell showed us a glimpse of his superstar potential, and he is easily one of the best young players in the NBA. It was a no brainer for the Utah Jazz to secure his future with the franchise, but it may not last long.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks a possible destination for Donovan Mitchell?

Mitchell's future with the Jazz is secured for the next five years.

There is absolutely no chance for the New York Knicks to acquire Donovan Mitchell this offseason, as the 2017-18 All-Rookie team member will be putting pen to paper on his new max extension. But a move could materialize when the said contract expires. According to New York Knicks insider Ian Bagley, Donovan Mitchell's teammates are unsure about him committing his long-term future to the franchise.

"For those Knicks fans holding out hope for Mitchell it’s worth noting that earlier in the 2019-20 season, some of Mitchell’s teammates privately expressed uncertainty over whether he’d remain with the Jazz long-term."

Once Donovan Mitchell's new contract with the Utah Jazz expires, he could refuse to extend further with the franchise. He will be around 29 by that time and at the peak of his powers. One can assume that Mitchell would want to play for a 'big-market' team for a change.

New York Knicks have a lot to fix before they can begin to dream.

If this is the case, the New York Knicks will be a legitimate option, as long as the franchise has a healthy project in play. If the New York Knicks can provide Donovan Mitchell with a realistic chance at winning an NBA championship, there is no reason why they won't be able to lure him away from Utah.

Donovan Mitchell with the deep 3!

17 PTS & 7 ASTS vs the Knicks pic.twitter.com/lzZtHTS4kt — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 20, 2018

Again, for that to happen, the New York Knicks need to bring some stability to the franchise, as it is unlikely that Donovan Mitchell would want to arrive at the Madison Square Garden if the status quo persists.

