NBA News Update: Kendrick Perkins rules out the Denver Nuggets' chances of a comeback, Jay Williams believes LeBron James is passing the torch to AD

LA Lakers' Anthony Davis hit the biggest shot of his career to seal Game 2 at the buzzer against the Denver Nuggets last night. The Nuggets find themselves in familiar territory and are now 2-0 down in the series. While the Nuggets prepare to pull off another miraculous comeback, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins thinks this series is already over. In this NBA news update, we'll take a look at what Perkins and other experts had to say about the Western Conference Finals.

NBA News Update: Kendrick Perkins thinks the LA Lakers might sweep the Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two

Nikola Jokic and crew have earned a reputation of always bouncing back, courtesy their two come-from-behind series wins in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

AD put himself with other Lakers legends after his buzzer-beater in Game 2 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/UA2ACIlKcK — ESPN (@espn) September 21, 2020

However, former OKC Thunder player Kendrick Perkins thinks that the Denver Nuggets have no chance against the LA Lakers this time. Perkins said:

"I love how the Nuggets are competing right now, but they have no in winning this series. As a matter of fact, they might get swept. No chance in hell."

The Denver Nuggets have actually never won a Playoff series against the LA Lakers in NBA history. They now have to accomplish the near-impossible task of beating LeBron James' team four out of five times to advance to the NBA Finals.

Advertisement

NBA News Update: Jay Williams says LeBron is 'passing the torch' to Anthony Davis

Denver Nuggets v LA Lakers - Game Two

Anthony Davis never made it past the Conference semifinals during his seven-year career with the New Orleans Pelicans. Playing in the very first Conference Finals of his career, Davis is proving that he's got the 'clutch gene' in him.

Former NBA player Jay Williams thinks the relationship between Davis and LeBron James is similar to what LeBron shared with Dwyane Wade at Miami Heat. Speaking on the KJZ show this morning, Jay said:

"D Wade saying 'Hey LeBron, take the torch, take it.' We are watching the same thing now. We are watching LeBron James pass the torch to AD."

Still only 27, Anthony Davis still has a long career ahead of him, and playing under LeBron James might help him be the leader of a championship-winning team in the future.

NBA News Update: Criticism for Mason Plumlee's defense continues to pour in

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

Mason Plumlee was the talk of the town last night. During the last play of the Denver Nuggets' game against the Lakers, he let Anthony Davis run free and get an open look at the basket. This ultimately cost the Denver Nuggets the game. NBA experts around the world are criticizing Plumlee for his inexplicable defense on Davis last night.

Speaking about Plumlee's goof-up in Game 2, NBA analyst Nick Wright termed the decisive sequence of play last night as 'the worst defensive play in NBA history'. It'll be interesting to see if Denver Nuggets' coach Mike Malone makes any major defensive adjustments in Game 3, as his side look to contain Anthony Davis in Game 3 on Tuesday night.