NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players LA Clippers must target this offseason

Denver Nuggets pulled off the biggest upset of the season when they knocked out the LA Clippers in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. LA Clippers started the season as the favorites to win it all but failed to make the Conference Finals in the end. Some NBA trade rumors have already begun to speculate how Kawhi Leonard and co can improve their roster next year.

Five players the LA Clippers must target this offseason:

We should keep in mind that the LA Clippers don't have much cap space to work with. Even though a few NBA rumors have suggested moving Paul George out of Los Angeles, it's unlikely that the LA Clippers take such extreme measures after just one bad playoff performance.

If the Clippers do keep hold of Paul George, they will be left with very little cap space to trade for a big star. The LA Clippers will be looking for some mid-tier playmakers and scorers who can still bring them value next season.

#5. Lonzo Ball

After showing flashes of brilliance in the regular season this year, Lonzo Ball had a terrible outing in the NBA bubble. Even after three seasons in the league, the 2017 No. 2 pick has failed to live up to expectations.

In light of his recent shortcomings, Lonzo Ball's trade value is lower than ever this offseason. In case the New Orleans Pelicans decide to move on from Ball, the LA Clippers might try for the 22-year-old in exchange for Landry Shamet or Ivica Zubac. Despite Ball's poor shooting numbers, he's an exceptional playmaker and would make the lives of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George a lot easier as a ball-handler.

#4. Derrick Rose

According to some NBA trade rumors, the LA Clippers had previously shown interest in Derrick Rose. Despite the 31-year-old's on-court talent, his injury history has brought down his trade value dramatically.

The LA Clippers can capitalize on this and take their chances with the 2011 MVP. The Detroit Pistons might decide to rebuild around their young core, and the Clippers will have to offer them multiple young players in exchange for Derrick Rose.

