NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players Philadelphia 76ers should target this off-season

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot to figure out before the start of the next season. After starting this season as one of the favorites, they were swept in the very first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. NBA trade rumors have since linked several players with the 76ers who are looking to rearrange their roster in the off-season.

5 players Philadelphia 76ers should target this off-season

Hiring Doc Rivers as their new head coach is a good start. However, the Philadelphia 76ers need to sign some good players as well who could turn around the team's fortunes on the court. As per prevalent NBA trade rumors around the franchise, here are five players the Philadelphia 76ers should target this off-season in order to contend for the title next year:

#5 Jrue Holiday

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to rebuild around their young core of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. However, 30-year-old Jrue Holiday is in a different timeline compared with the rest of the team.

There have been dozens of NBA trade rumors surrounding Holiday since the beginning of the year, and the Pelicans might consider moving the player if they get a good offer in return.

The Clippers have reported trade interest in Jrue Holiday, per @ScoopB



Teams showing interest in Jrue;



Sixers

Nets

Warriors

Bucks

Clippers — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 21, 2020

Pairing Jrue Holiday with Ben Simmons could elevate the 76ers' perimeter defense to the next level. Holiday, who can also shoot and make plays for others, will also make the Phladelphia 76ers better at both ends of the court.

However, the Sixers will have to offer a package centered around Al Horford and a bunch of draft/future picks to convince the Pelicans to part with Holiday.

#4 Mike Conley

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz

Despite the talent that's present in the Philadelphia 76ers team, they sorely lack in playmaking and shooting departments.

Mike Conley could provide the 76ers a bit of both and also help the team match the pace between Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

A Mike Conley for Al Horford trade would never happen but man would it make both teams more interesting. https://t.co/B5blCBPZl9 — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 9, 2020

Though Conley is going through a rough patch at the moment, he has the ability to chip in 20 points a game when he's in rhythm. Even otherwise, his contract expires next year, and the Philadelphia 76ers could look elsewhere after that.

Utah Jazz are looking for a way to unload Conley's salary. and the Philadelphia 76ers might be able to help the Jazz in this regard without giving up too many assets in return.