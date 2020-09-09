NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul might join Joel Embiid and the 76ers in a blockbuster trade, Al Horford headed to OKC Thunder?

The Philidelphia 76ers were one of the biggest disappointments this season. While projected by many as the favorites in the East during the beginning of the year, they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs in 4 straight games by the Boston Celtics. As the 76ers look for major roster reconstruction during the offseason, some NBA trade rumors suggest OKC Thunder's Chris Paul may join them soon.

NBA Trade Rumors: Multiple teams interested in trading for Chris Paul in the offseason

OKC Thunder looking to trade Chris Paul if they find a suitable trade partner

Chris Paul had a historically impressive season with the OKC Thunder in 2019-20. He was the mastermind behind the Thunder's commendable playoff run, despite being branded as the overwhelming underdogs during the beginning of the season.

Man what a season.. Thunder UP!!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/HkYGp2V75g — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 3, 2020

OKC Thunder is looking to break up their roster and rebuild around a young core. Getting rid of Chris Paul's costly contract would be the first step in this direction. After a solid performance in the Orlando bubble, the market value of the 35-year-old has definitely shot up. ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently said:

"I look at three teams as the most likely destinations: Philly, the Knicks, and Milwaukee. Those are the three teams that I think are logical places."

Among the three teams, the Philadelphia 76ers seem to be a great fit for the point guard. But finding a suitable trade package that pleases OKC Thunder will be a challenge to the 76ers.

NBA Trade Rumors: Al Horford might be a possible trade partner for Chris Paul

Al Horford might be traded to OKC Thunder in exchange for Chris Paul

Brian Windhorst further talked about how Al Horford can be a part of the trade package. Even though Horford might not seem like a great fit for the Thunder, the possibility of getting rid of Paul's super expensive contract might force them to consider this. The Sixers might even have to add a draft pick or two to make it work. Windhorst further added:

Would the Thunder like Al Horford? I know they tried to sign him a few years ago when Billy Donovan first got there, and he went to Boston instead. Because, can you imagine Chris Paul ordering Joel Embiid around? Ordering Ben Simmons around? It might actually work

Even if the 76ers land Chris Paul, it'll take a huge hit on their cap space. They'll have to let go of a few other key players to be able to manage Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Chris Paul's salary. While there are some trade rumors about trading Embiid this offseason, having Chris Paul as their point guard might be one of the only ways for them to keep the Embiid-Simmons duo intact.

The Sixers need to think big in order to fix their disappointing roster.



This would be a start.https://t.co/FisPdDfU22 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 7, 2020

This trade would definitely benefit the 76ers in multiple ways. While moving Horford creates more space for Joel Embiid in the paint. While Chris Paul's playmaking abilities help Embiid and Ben Simmons to be even more dangerous on the offense. This trade will definitely make Philadelphia a favorite in the East come next season.

