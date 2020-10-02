Top 5 clutch moments of LeBron James' NBA career

LeBron James is on his way to win his 4th NBA championship in 2020. With 4 regular-season MVPs, 3 Finals MVPs, and 3 championships in his career so far, he's already one of the greatest ever to play the sport of basketball.

Despite his illustrious career, King James is sometimes criticized for his performance during clutch moments. Recently, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James' former teammate, took a dig at James and inferred that he (Irving) has never had any teammates in the past who could hit big shots down the stretch.

Top 5 clutch moments of LeBron James' career:

In this article, we'll take a look at 5 of the most clutch playoff moments of LeBron James' career.

#5. Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 4, 2015

Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls - Game Four

This was the first playoffs after LeBron James rejoined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. The Chicago Bulls posed a serious threat to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and took a 2-1 lead in the series.

#TBT to when LeBron James hit a game-winning buzzer-beater over Jimmy Butler and the Bulls in the 2015 Eastern Conference Semis. pic.twitter.com/VurMVnw3oz — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) October 1, 2020

In Game 4, with the scores tied at 84-84 and with just 1.5 seconds left on the clock, LeBron James hit a deep 2 from the corner over Jimmy Butler to help Cleveland level the series. The Cavs went on to win the series 4-2 and reached the NBA Finals that year.

#4. Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2, 2009

Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 2

In 2009, a 24-year-old LeBron James came close to reaching his 2nd NBA Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers lost the Game 1 against the Dwight Howard-led Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference Finals.

On this date in 2009, LeBron James hit his 1st playoff buzzer-beater to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a 96-95 win over the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the '09 Eastern Conf. Finals.



Orlando, however, would go on to win the series in 6 games. pic.twitter.com/tOZJzfFLPN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 22, 2020

Down 2 points in Game 2 with just 1 second left, the Cavaliers were at the risk of going down 0-2 in the series. LeBron James collected an inbound pass a few feet outside the 3-point line and nailed a high-arcing shot to beat the buzzer.

Though Magic went on to win the series in 6, this buzzer-beater from James remains one of the most memorable moments of his storied career.

