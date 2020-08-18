The GOAT debate has been prevalent across different sports for decades. The NBA has seen its fair share of contenders over the years, from Wilt Chamberlain, to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson. Though many fans believe that this debate is unsettled, one player has emerged as the most dominant force in the NBA. In this article, we will be laying out three reasons why LeBron James is the GOAT.

Why LeBron James is the GOAT?

The simple reason why LeBron James is the GOAT is his all-round dominance. Many are quick to judge LeBron James for his inferior NBA Championship record as compared to Michael Jordan. However, he leads Jordan in rebounds, assists, blocks and overall field goal percentage. Ideally, these should be sufficient reasons to prove that LeBron James is the GOAT. Since, fans around the world have still not reached a consensus, here are a few more reasons why LeBron James is the GOAT.

Prior to that, here are some of his GOAT worthy achievements:

3x NBA Champion

4x NBA MVP

3x NBA Finals MVP

12x All-NBA First Team

16x NBA All-Star

LeBron James has competed against the best teams

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

LeBron James has faced the most elite competition when compared to some of the elite NBA players from the past, including Jordan. More importantly, he had to face dynasties such as the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James’ three championships during this period is unprecedented and he did it under two different systems.

Additionally, LeBron James has had to adapt to a rapidly changing league that prioritised the three-point shot over physicality in the paint. His ability to change his game and lead his team past some of the best units to have played in the NBA is the reason why LeBron James is the GOAT.

LeBron James plays well at every position.

New York Knicks v Los Angeles Lakers

In 2003, LeBron James entered the league as a small forward and has revolutionised his game since then. Over his long career he has racked up 5,633 assists, 9,405 rebounds and 34,241 points. It is rare to see a small forward assist better than some of the elite point guards of the game, shoot better than the sharpest shooters of the game and rebound better than the most physical players of the game.

LeBron James still has many good years left in him and we could witness another seismic change in his style of play. Additionally, his versatility has made it difficult for teams to decide on who will guard him. LeBron James ability to master every aspect of the game is yet another reason why LeBron James is the GOAT.

No team has survived after LeBron’s departure

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers

The one definitive reason why LeBron James is the GOAT is the impact that he leaves on teams. A true legend isn’t just a good player but also makes the people around them better. Millions of fans that consider Michael Jordan as the GOAT seem to forget that the Chicago Bulls made the Playoffs the year after his departure. On the other hand, LeBron James departure the first time from the Cleveland Cavaliers left the team crippled the as it finished with a 19-63 record.

LeBron James had further proved his point by going back to Cleveland and winning a Championship against the best regular season team in NBA history. He is responsible for ending a 52-year Championship drought and made all of his teammates better in the process. The debate is settled and but as King James career reaches its final phase, we are sure to find more reasons to prove why LeBron James is the GOAT.

