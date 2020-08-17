Today we will be looking at why Lebron James left Miami Heat in 2014. Lebron James has had an illustrious career so far, having won the NBA Championship three times and the NBA MVP award four times. His impressive resume is the reason why many basketball enthusiasts claim that he is the greatest player in the history of the NBA.

Lebron James is gearing up to make another deep playoff run with a team that was assembled around him. Six years ago, another team had attempted to do the same but could not hold on to him. It is only fitting that we now look into the real reasons why LeBron James left Miami Heat.

Why did Lebron James leave Miami Heat?

Lebron James left Miami Heat because he wanted to prove to the world that he could win a championship with multiple teams. He had entered the league as one of the most sought-after prospects and quickly displayed his prowess in his first stint with Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron had won multiple individual awards but was never able to win the coveted NBA Championship ring. In his own words, the reason why LeBron James joined Miami in 2010 was:

To have the best opportunity to win now and to win into the future also.

After going to four consecutive NBA finals and winning two of them, LeBron James knew that it was possible. It was around this point in his career when many basketball fans were making the case that he was better than Michael Jordan.

However, it was widely accepted that LeBron James success at Miami Heat was due to the elite supporting cast and many wondered if he could win championships with a non super team. The need to cement his legacy was the reason why Lebron James left Miami.

Many believed that the reason why LeBron left Miami was to give back to his hometown. He believed that his legacy was bigger than just basketball. LeBron James' goal was to bring back glory to Cleveland and inspire hope in his community.

It is pertinent to note that the timing of this decision came when Cleveland needed him the most. Despite drafting young talent such as Kyrie Irving, their record after LeBron’s departure was 97-215. Rebuilding a broken team with young talent seemed like the perfect reason for LeBron James to leave Miami.

He had made it his mission to help Kyrie unlock his full potential and give the city of Cleveland a championship. LeBron James delivered on his promise and won the NBA Championship with Cleveland in 2016 against Golden State Warriors. Additionally, Kyrie Irving turned into a bonafide star and was a key piece to their championship run

Many speculated that the reason why LeBron James left Miami was due to his deteriorating relationship with the team. However, these rumours have been quashed by his teammates and coaches alike. LeBron James has also maintained a cordial and civil relationship with most individuals associated with the Miami Heat and never indicated that there was any intention. All eyes are now on LeBron James as he attempts to win another championship with LA Lakers.

