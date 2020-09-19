NBA Trade Rumors: Former MVP Derrick Rose planning a homecoming with Chicago Bulls this off-season

The once-dominant NBA franchise Chicago Bulls have been a lottery team in the last few years. After losing players like Jimmy Butler, Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose, the team embraced mediocrity in the latter half of the 2010s. With the six-time NBA champions planning to return to the title contenders conversation once again, NBA trade rumors seem to indicate that Chicago Bulls are looking to strengthen their roster this off-season.

Coby's future is bright ☀️

NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons looking to offload Derrick Rose to Chicago Bulls

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

According to NBA trade rumors, Chicago Bulls will be sending Chandler Hutchison, Luke Kornet and the number 4 overall pick to Detroit Pistons in exchange for Derrick Rose and the number 7 overall pick.

NBA trade rumors also suggest that the Detroit Pistons are planning a rebuild, as a part of which, a move to his former team Chicago Bulls could be on the cards for Derrick Rose.

Rose will be a good fit in the Chicago Bulls team, considering the lack of playmakers in the team when Zach LaVine is not on the court. The former Minnesota Timberwolves guard will also give the Chicago-based franchise a scoring punch from the bench, something they missed this season.

Happy Birthday, Toni Kukoc! 🎉



This story about his first pregame meal in the US is great 😂

The youngest NBA MVP in the history of the competition, Derrick Rose, has since faced an uphill battle with injuries. After dealing with multiple potentially career-ending injuries, Rose made a comeback with Detroit Pistons. He was in the conversation for NBA Sixth Man-of-the-Year award last season that shows the kind of progress he has made since his comeback.

Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns

Chicago Bulls have a young roster filled with exciting talents like Zach LaVine, Lauri Markannen, Coby White and Otto Porter Jr.

Derrick Rose being a respected figure in Chicago, having an experienced voice like him in their locker room will certainly help the Bulls compete strongly next season. With Chicago Bulls struggling to make the NBA playoffs since 2017, trade for Derrick Rose this off-season certainly has the potential to change that.