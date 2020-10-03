NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers planning to break up their star duo in order to acquire LaMelo Ball using Minnesota Timberwolves' no. 1 draft pick

With the NBA season coming to an end with the commencement of the finals, teams have already started preparing for next year. Star players and coaches will be in high demand, as the franchises will be looking to improve their roster and coaching staff. The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers, who recently hired Doc Rivers, are expected to be quite active in the offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: No.1 draft pick on Doc Rivers and Philadelphia 76ers' radar

According to NBA trade rumors, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is looking to send star Point guard Ben Simmons to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for the no.1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The former LA Clippers head coach plans to use it on highly-rated talent, LaMelo Ball.

LaMelo Ball is being touted as the next big thing already. There is a lot of hype surrounding the 19-year-old, and the young Point guard has caught the eyes of multiple scouts and analysts with his performances in the Australian basketball league with Illawarra Hawks.

Doc Rivers has a great eye for talent, and Ball could be an excellent fit for Philadelphia due to his playmaking skills.

On the other hand, the Minnesota Timberwolves will end up with arguably the most promising young trio in the league. Simmons is a bonafide superstar, and if this NBA trade goes through, he will join the likes of D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Simmons will bring some much-needed passing skills and defense to the Timberwolves, something they desperately lack in their backcourt.

Since their exit from the NBA Playoffs at the hands of fierce rivals Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers have entered rebuild mode. It started with general manager Elton Brand firing Brett Brown, and NBA trade rumors have now indicated that the team will be looking to part ways with Ben Simmons.

With a new head coach at the helm along with multiple stars, the Philadelphia 76ers look like legit contenders for next year's championship.

Doc Rivers was on a plane from LA to Philly "within 24 hours of losing his job."@wojespn on why the 76ers were the best option for Rivers out of all the jobs available. pic.twitter.com/LzI8XtNBbr — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 2, 2020

