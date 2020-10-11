NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics looking to bring in Larry Nance Jr. without giving up any of their 'Best 5'

Boston Celtics came up short against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals this season. Even though they can run it back next year with the same roster, multiple NBA trade rumors suggest they'll be making some moves in the offseason. In this article, we'll dissect the rumor about the Celtics wanting to bring in the Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. for the next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Larry Nance's versatility will immensely help the Boston Celtics in the frontcourt

New Orleans Pelicans v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics have been to the Conference Finals three times in the last four seasons but have failed to get out of the East. According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Boston Celtics are looking to add Larry Nance Jr. to improve their frontcourt.

Boston Celtics could offer major trade package for ‘obvious target’ Larry Nance Jr.: https://t.co/BPDUfbnyeC — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) October 9, 2020

Nance will be making around $32 million in the next three years, and he'll be a great fit to play at 4 or even 5 for the 2008 champions. Hollinger wrote:

"The most obvious target would be Cleveland’s Larry Nance, who could play 4 and 5 for them and who makes $11.7 million, $10.7 million and $9.7 million over the next three seasons."

Gordon Hayward has just one year left on his contract with the Celtics, and the versatility that Larry Nance will add on either end of the court will be a huge plus for them in the future.

NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics trying to get Larry Nance Jr. without giving up any of their 'best 5' to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Portland Trail Blazers v Boston Celtics

The surprising part about this NBA trade rumor is that it doesn't include any of the Boston Celtics' 'Best 5'. According to Hollinger, the Celtics might offer the 14th pick, Enes Kanter, and Vincent Poirier to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Larry Nance Jr.

For the weekend crowd: A fake Larry Nance trade and some other thoughts on the Celtics' options this offseason, where the tax man is their biggest enemy.https://t.co/Z2fbs0HUu6 — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) October 10, 2020

This comes as a surprise because there was also an NBA trade rumor about the Celtics trying to land Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love in exchange for Gordon Hayward. But given that Love is already 32 years old, it won't be surprising if Boston moves on from the five-time All-Star and target someone younger like Larry Nance Jr. instead.

