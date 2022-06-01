Watch: Twitch streamer MOONMOON and opponent kill each other at the same time in Sniper Elite 5

Twitch streamer MOONMOON has played a lot of Sniper Elite 5 in his broadcasts, and one particular Axis Invasion led to a hilarious draw. MOONMOON and his last opponent pulled the trigger at the same time, and while the Twitch streamer’s bullet expertly hit the other player in the head, he fell victim to a bazooka shell that blew him to pieces at the same time.

Twitch streamer MOONMOON invades player's game and it ends in a hilarious draw

Sniper Elite 5 features a mode called “Axis Invasion”, where one can control a German sniper and enter another player’s game. The goal is to defeat the enemy sniper, for both sides. The Twitch streamer entered into a rematch with another player, and the two were hunting one another.

The streamer’s character was wearing a full ghillie suit, which is camouflage for foliage or grassy areas. Despite being in a factory, he was still easily surviving the match.

“Like, if that guy was paying attention, I’d be dead, right? It’s so hard to see anyone on this s**t.”

After hiding behind a metal sheet, the streamer declared himself invisible, as the other player was hidden on the other side of a massive gap.

“This guy’s not even anywhere near his friend thing.”

MOONMOON let off a few sniper rounds when he saw another player running across a platform, but couldn’t manage to secure the kill. However, the other player had a far more powerful weapon, a bazooka.

“Do not bazooka me.”

The two players pulled the trigger around the same time, but the cutscene of MOONMOON’s headshot hit first. The streamer screamed as the rocket came propelling towards him, exploding right as the notification that a sniper had been killed.

Unfortunately, the game ended in a draw, which made his stream laugh hysterically at how it all played out. With that, MOONMOON left the lobby and went back into the queue, remarking that he’d never seen a draw before.

Reddit loves streamer's Sniper Elite 5 invasion gameplay

Quite a few Redditors were fans of the streamer’s Sniper Elite 5 gameplay, making a few memes and jokes about the username the streamer used, John Sniper, and the game itself. Others just love the PVP streams that Moon has been taking part in.

One Redditor seemed annoyed that a game about sniping had bazookas in it, but the other player that got invaded was just playing the game in their own way. Others figured that this is exactly what the developers intended. Some Redditors remembered bazookas, or “Noob tubes” from previous CoD games.

A Redditor talked about the developers putting an anti-camping system in a game about snipers, who are real-life campers, waiting out a perfect shot. Others would disagree, arguing that the game is more than this mechanic.

All told, it was a comical moment in Sniper Elite 5, where the Twitch streamer thought he had the game sewn up. Though his bullet flew true, the bazooka fired at the same time, resulting in a draw instead of the win that the streamer was hoping for.

