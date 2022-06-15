Watch: Twitch streamer tries to open a beer in public, nearby store employee saves the day

Twitch streamer Robcdee, also known as the “Angel of Shibuya,” has been known to aid Japanese locals and was in a bit of a comical spot in a recent stream. While running another IRL stream, Rob tried to open his bottle of beer while walking around. Unfortunately, his strategy for cracking open the beverage was not working. Out of nowhere, an employee for a nearby restaurant showed up, cracked the bottle open, and left without a word.

Twitch streamer saved from thirst by local store employee

(Clip begins at 7:07:32)

Twitch streamer Robcdee recently finished a 1,000 KM cycling streamathon and was enjoying some well-deserved rest. The streamer was trying to pop the lid of his Pilsner on a metal sign but was having absolutely no luck.

“Here, right here. Right here.”

The streamer tried to wedge the bottle cap onto the metal pole and use his hand to further pry it open so he could enjoy his drink. Unfortunately, he was just having no luck. He tried and tried, but while he did this, a Japanese man in a white coat and mask started to walk up, just barely off-camera.

“There we go. Now I’m feelin’ it. Now I’m doin’ it. Is it gonna work?”

The man, who was employed nearby, saw the Twitch streamer having difficulty getting his drink open and fished a bottle opener out of his pocket. He cleanly opened the bottle, nodded his head, and walked back to his post at a local restaurant.

“Arigato gozaimasu! That’s how it’s done! That easy!

The streamer proudly lifted his bottle, declaring the attempt a success. He commented on the taste of the drink as he walked off, saying it had a nice taste. While the “Angel of Shibuya” may be quick to help others, he was the recipient of help in this recent stream.

Reddit praises the new “Angel of Shibuya”

The LiveStreamFails subReddit instead called this a LiveStreamWin, since the stranger came out of nowhere, helped the Twitch streamer in his time of trouble, and left without a word or any fuss.

Others were just fascinated by the whole exchange, calling the stranger a “Bottle Opening Jesus,” praising the person who helped Robcdee, even if it was just to get a beer bottle open easily. It was a wholesome moment and one the subreddit appreciated.

Others think that Robcdee was outplayed in this situation. Referencing Fallout, a few Redditors talked about how the restaurant employee will wind up with some extra caps in the upcoming nuclear holocaust.

A few people thought it was a moment of karma or serendipity. That person just happened to show up at the right time with the exact thing the Twitch streamer needed. Some thought the streamer was going to be in trouble, while others just praised the local man.

It was certainly a wholesome moment, where the Twitch streamer known for helping others received a little help over the course of his day, even if it was something as minor as just getting a beer bottle open to enjoy a delicious beverage. Both Reddit and the streamer's chat loved seeing this interaction.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far